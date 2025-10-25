Virat Kohli takes easy catch as Harshit Rana gets third wicket in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI 

India veteran Virat Kohli completed an easy catch as Harshit Rana dismissed Cooper Connolly to claim his third wicket in the third and final ODI against Australia. The match is being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25.

The dismissal came on the second delivery of the 47th over of Australia’s innings. Harshit bowled a slower ball that cut across Connolly, who attempted a lofted drive but couldn’t generate enough power, resulting in a simple catch for Virat Kohli at long-off.

The southpaw departed after scoring 23 off 34 balls, including two fours. Connolly’s wicket left the hosts at 236/9 after 46.2 overs.

Harshit Rana stars with four wickets as India dismiss Australia for 236 in 3rd ODI

Opting to bat first, Australia’s opening pair of skipper Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head added 61 runs off 56 balls before Mohammed Siraj dismissed the latter for 29 in the 10th over. Marsh also failed to capitalize on his start, scoring 41 off 50 balls.

Matthew Short was unable to convert his start as well, making 30 off 41 balls, while Matt Renshaw registered his maiden ODI fifty, scoring 56 off 58 balls. Alex Carey (24) and Cooper Connolly (23) provided useful contributions; however, Australia’s lower middle order struggled to make an impact as the hosts fell from 195/4 to 236 all out in 46.4 overs.

Harshit Rana impressed for India, finishing with figures of 4/39 in 8.4 overs, while Washington Sundar claimed two wickets.

Meanwhile, India will be relying on their top three, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli, to deliver as the visitors aim for a consolation win. Australia have already secured the series, having earned a seven-wicket victory in Perth, followed by a two-wicket win in Adelaide.

