3 teams who should target Cooper Connolly at IPL 2026 Auction ft. RCB

Australia’s young all-rounder Cooper Connolly produced an impressive batting display in the second ODI of the three-match series against India at the Adelaide Oval. The contest was played on Thursday, October 23.

Put in to bat first, India posted 264/9, with Rohit Sharma top-scoring with 73 runs. For the hosts, Adam Zampa starred with the ball, claiming 4/60 in his 10-over spell.

In reply, Matthew Short set the platform with 74 off 78 deliveries, hitting four fours and two sixes. Later, Cooper Connolly showcased remarkable composure, remaining unbeaten on 61 off 53 balls, with five boundaries and a six, to guide Australia to a two-wicket win with 22 balls to spare, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

With the 22-year-old making headlines for his match-winning knock, let’s look at three IPL teams that should target the Australian youngster at the IPL 2026 Auction.

3 teams who should target Cooper Connolly at IPL 2026 Auction

#1 Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) struggled during the IPL 2025 season, finishing ninth on the points table with just eight points. One of the key areas of concern was the finishing department, with Shimron Hetmyer enduring a disappointing season, scoring only 239 runs in 13 innings at an average of 21.72 and a strike rate of 145.73, including a solitary fifty.

The team also lacked a genuine all-rounder, with Wanindu Hasaranga being the sole option. While he took 11 wickets in as many innings, he managed just nine runs in five innings.

To address these issues, Rajasthan should consider roping in Cooper Connolly, who can strengthen the middle order, play the role of a finisher, and also contribute a few overs of left-arm spin. The 22-year-old has featured in 35 T20 matches, scoring 646 runs at an average of 32.30 with a strike rate of 132.92, hitting two fifties, and has taken 13 wickets with best figures of 3/25.

#2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made history in the 2025 edition, winning their maiden IPL championship under the leadership of Rajat Patidar. While most players performed well across departments, Liam Livingstone occasionally appeared as a weak link.

The English all-rounder featured in 10 matches, scoring just 112 runs in eight innings at an average of 16.00 with a strike rate of 133.33, including a solitary fifty.

If RCB decides to release Livingstone, they should consider Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly as a potential replacement. At just 22, Connolly offers a long-term option, can serve as a backup to Krunal Pandya, and will add balance to RCB’s squad with his ability to contribute both with the bat and ball.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a disappointing IPL 2025 season, finishing eighth on the points table with just 12 points.

For over a decade, KKR have relied heavily on the veteran duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine as their key all-rounders. However, their performances have declined in recent years. In IPL 2025, Russell managed only 167 runs in 10 innings at an average of 18.55 with a strike rate of 163.72 and took just eight wickets in nine innings at an economy of 11.94.

Narine performed slightly better, scoring 246 runs and picking up 12 wickets, but with both players aged 37 and showing a lack of consistent match-winning impact, KKR need to invest in fresh talent who can eventually fill the big shoes of Russell and Narine.

To begin this transition, they should consider bringing in Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly, who can complement the likes of Anukul Roy and Ramandeep Singh. The 22-year-old has showcased his talent in the Big Bash League and is now starting to shine on the international stage, making him a promising long-term investment for KKR’s future.

