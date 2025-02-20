Virat Kohli takes sharp catch as Bangladesh captain goes for a duck in IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

India got off to a fine start in their 2025 Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pacers Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana picked up one wicket each in the opening two overs to give their side a solid start.

After Shami dismissed Soumya Sarkar for a duck in the opening over, Harshit Rana dismissed Bangladesh skipper and top-order batter Najmul Hossain Shanto for a duck too as Virat Kohli completed a fine catch.

Kohli, who was placed at short cover, made no mistake and caught the ball above his head with a jump as Shanto’s move proved costly. While the Bangladesh skipper thought of it as an opportunity to go big, he couldn't get the ball to go over Kohli.

Watch the video here:

With that, Harshit Rana got his maiden wicket at an ICC tournament, in what is his first-ever ICC event.

Mohammed Shami dismisses Soumya Sarkar to get India’s first breakthrough

Before Harshit Rana opened his account, Shami got India to a flying start by dismissing Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar in the opening over. After giving away just one run on the first five deliveries of the over, the Indian pacer sent Sarkar packing for a five-ball duck.

On a good length ball that seamed in, Sarkar looked to charge and send it over wide mid-off but all he could manage was an inside edge. Wicketkeeper KL Rahul caught the ball with ease behind the stumps.

With Rana striking in the next over, Bangladesh were left reeling at 2/2 at the end of the second over. Since then, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Tanzid Hasan have absorbed some pressure and handled the innings well.

The duo are constantly finding the gaps and sending the ball over the boundary. At the time of writing, Bangladesh were 22/2 after five overs.

