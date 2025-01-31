Virat Kohli touches childhood coach’s feet amid felicitation in Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match [Watch]

On Friday, January 31, ace Team India batter Virat Kohli was felicitated by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) for playing 100 Test matches. The ceremony took place after Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Delhi and Railways at the Arun Jaitely Stadium, which also is the former India captain's first Ranji Trophy match in over 12 years.

Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma was also present at the ground for the ceremony. In a heartwarming moment, the 36-year-old was seen walking towards his coach and touching his feet before the felicitation event began.

You can watch the clip of the incident below:

Virat Kohli was presented with a shawl and a memento by DDCA president Rohan Jaitley. It is worth mentioning that the champion batter played his 100th Test in March 2022 against Sri Lanka. The board took the opportunity to celebrate the veteran player's achievement during his domestic cricket return on his home ground.

"Proud of you" - Rajkumar Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy return drawing a huge crowd

Thousands of fans flocked to the Arun Jaitley Stadium on the first two days of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Delhi and Railways. There was a lot of excitement among the masses over Virat Kohli's domestic cricket return.

After Day 1, Rajkumar Sharma shared an Instagram story, pointing out how the filled stadium was a reflection of Kohli's contribution to Indian cricket. He wrote:

"This is your contribution to Indian cricket. Proud of you."

Virat Kohli walked out to bat on Day 2 of the Delhi vs Railways match. However, it was a brief stay at the crease for the seasoned campaigner. He scored just six runs off 15 balls in his team's first innings.

The right-hander was dismissed by pacer Himanshu Sangwan in the 28th over. Kohli got out while trying to play an extravagant straight drive. He was undone by the inward movement and the ball sneaked through the gap between his bat and pad before crashing onto the off stump.

