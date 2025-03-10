  • home icon
Virat Kohli touches feet of Mohammad Shami's mother and takes blessings after 2025 Champions Trophy triumph [Watch]

By Balakrishna
Modified Mar 10, 2025 12:11 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli after India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli interacted with Mohammad Shami's mother at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and respectfully touched her feet after the 2025 Champions Trophy triumph on Sunday (March 9). Like many of his teammates, Shami's family was at the venue to watch the match and support the team.

Shami did not have a great outing with the ball in the final, as he ended up with figures of 9-0-74-1. However, he had a decent tournament overall, ending up as joint-highest wicket-taker for India with nine wickets.

A fan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a heartwarming video of Virat Kohli's interaction with Mohammad Shami's family. In it, Shami could be seen introducing his mother to Kohli, who interacted with her and went on to touch her feet.

also-read-trending Trending

You can watch the moment in the video below:

"We've had great time as a team" - Virat Kohli after India's 2025 Champions Trophy victory

Following the conclusion of the final, Virat Kohli opened up about the great camaraderie in the team and expressed satisfaction with the collective effort to win the tournament. Reflecting on the memorable triumph, Kohli said:

"It's been amazing, we wanted to bounce back after the tough Australia tour, we wanted to win. Feels good to be part of the such young talent, we're happy to help, try to make an impact whenever there's a chance. These are the things, you look forward to situation under pressure. Team stepped up in different situations, everyone have put up hand at different times, such impactful knocks, spells. Only collective effort can win you titles. We've had great time as a team, amazing tournament."
About the challenge of playing against New Zealand in crunch games, Kohli added:

"We've always been in awe of what they can do with minimum resources they have, you know they come at you with set plans. Bowlers are accurate, they're the most consistent team in the last two years, they believe themselves. Huge shout out to the them, they continue to display why they're one of the top teams in the world."

Virat Kohli ended up with 218 runs across five games in the 2025 Champions Trophy, including one century and one half-century.

Edited by Nihal
