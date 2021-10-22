Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam records: India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 captains stats

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam will be captaining India and Pakistan respectively when the two teams come face-to-face on October 24 in Dubai during the T20 World Cup 2021.

Both Kohli and Azam will be leading India in the T20 World Cup for the first time. The last time the tournament was held, MS Dhoni was leading India while Pakistan's team was captained by former all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

Kohli has a prestigious record to preserve when the two teams meet on Sunday as India have never lost to Pakistan in a World Cup clash, be it T20Is for ODIs.

If we compare the captaincy records of the two leaders, Kohli has led India in 45 T20Is, out of which the team has won 27 matches and has lost 14. Two games ended in a tie while two others produced no results. Kohli has a win percentage of 65.11 in T20Is.

As for Azam, he has led Pakistan in 28 matches, of which the team has won 15 and lost eight while five games have produced no results. The Pakistan captain has a similar win percentage to his Indian counterpart in T20Is - 65.21.

Kohli has an excellent record with the bat as T20I captain. He has amassed 1502 runs in 45 games at an average of 48.45 with a best of 94 not out. On the other hand, Azam has notched up 914 runs in 28 matches as captain at an average of 43.52 with a best of 122.

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: T20 World Cup stats

Indian captain Kohli is the fourth highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup. In 16 matches, he has smashed 777 runs at an exceptional average of 86.33 with nine half-centuries at a strike of 133.04. Kohli’s best of 89 not out (off 47 balls) was registered against West Indies in Mumbai in the semi-final of the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Azam will be playing in his maiden T20 World Cup. He made his T20I debut in September 2016, a few months after the T20 World Cup was held in India that year.

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: All T20 Stats

Looking at overall T20Is, Kohli is the leading run-getter in the format. He has played 90 matches and has scored 3159 runs at an average of 52.65 and a strike rate of 139.04. The Indian captain is yet to register three-figures in this format. He has 28 fifties to his name, with a best of 94 not out.

27-year-old Azam has notched up 2204 runs from 61 T20Is at an average of 46.89 and a strike rate of 130.64. The Pakistan captain has smashed 20 fifties and one hundred in the format, with a best of 122 against South Africa in Centurion in April this year.

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Captaincy stats

Apart from 45 T20Is, Kohli has also led India in 65 Tests, out of which India have won 38. In ODIs, he has led India to victory in 65 out of 95 games.

As for Azam, other than 28 T20Is, has led Pakistan in six Tests and nine ODIs. Pakistan have won five and lost only one of the six Tests Azam has led in. Speaking of one-dayers, he has led the team to four victories.

