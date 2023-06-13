"Virat Kohli himself didn't want to captain Test cricket" - Sourav Ganguly backs Rohit Sharma to continue as India team captain

Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly recently said that Virat Kohli voluntarily quit Test captaincy in 2022 as he backed Rohit Sharma to continue as the Indian team skipper across formats.

Kohli quit as India's Test captain in January 2022 after India lost a Test series against South Africa. Rohit Sharma took charge of the Test team in February 2022. In 2021, Sharma was appointed as the captain of the T20 and ODI sides.

India's recent overwhelming 209-run defeat against Australia in the World Test Championship final has put Rohit Sharma's captaincy under scrutiny. Questions have been raised about Sharma's team selection and tactical moves.

A section of fans have called for Virat Kohli to be reinstated as India's Test captain, given how they played aggressively in overseas conditions during his tenure.

However, Sourav Ganguly believes that Sharma should continue as the Indian team captain in all three formats. Explaining the reason why Kohli shouldn't be reconsidered for Test captaincy, Ganguly told Sports Today:

"It's a selector's job at the end of the day but how does social media influence? Virat himself didn't want to captain Test cricket two years ago. If you ask me who should be and is and will be India's captain and coach? Rohit and Rahul that's the right way of all."

Ganguly was also confident that Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid will lead the Indian team management at least till the 2023 World Cup, which India will host in the October-November period.

Ganguly added:

"Absolutely, at least till the World Cup this will continue. Well I don't know what's in Rohit's mind after the World Cup and what he wants to do. At the moment the coach and captain are the two best for India and I wish them all the luck."

India's long wait for an ICC title continues

India missed yet another opportunity to win their first ICC event since the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni in England and Wales.

India have managed to reach four finals and four semi-finals of major ICC events, including back-to-back WTC finals. However, the team crumbles under pressure at the crucial juncture.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will be looking to change their fortunes at the 2023 World Cup and replicate their home success after 12 years.

