Virat Kohli will be under pressure but has a winner's attitude: Nasser Hussain

Naseer Hussain believes Virat Kohli's passion to win will be at the forefront even though he might be under a bit of pressure as captain in the Test series against England.

Virat Kohli returned home from the Australia tour for the birth of his first child after India's loss in the first Test in Adelaide. The Indian team led by Ajinkya Rahane then scripted a glorious turnaround to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by a 2-1 margin.

Ajinkya Rahane's calm and collected demeanor on the field and the way he rallied his troops were hailed by cricket experts. There were even suggestions of the Mumbaikar being handed over the Indian Test captaincy permanently.

In his column for the Daily Mail UK, Nasser Hussain highlighted that India's triumph in Australia might have been achieved under Rahane, but it was Virat Kohli's drive to win that had rubbed off on the team.

The former England batsman cited the Indian skipper's excellent record under intense pressure in run chases in white-ball cricket to drive home his point.

"Just look at Kohli's record in white-ball run-chases. All he sees is reaching that target and everything else — like his stats — are secondary," wrote Hussain

Nasser Hussain observed the England team need to be wary of Virat Kohli as the latter would be itching to set the record straight.

"He is still a run-machine in Test cricket, too. Other than one bad tour of England in 2014, he's the complete player and will be hungrier than ever after a rare rest. Kohli might have a point to prove, which makes him more dangerous than ever," added Hussain

The renowned commentator highlighted that Virat Kohli's zeal to succeed is evident even while playing football as part of his warm-up routine.

"Even when he plays football with his side before a day’s play, Kohli has to be a winner. He could be excused for sitting it out and having a cup of tea because he has so much responsibility, but there he is throwing himself into two-footed tackles and celebrating more than any other player," wrote Nasser Hussain

Virat Kohli being replaced as captain is a possibility now: Nasser Hussain

Virat Kohli has never lost a Test series at home as captain

On the flip side, Nasser Hussain observed that an adverse result for India in the first Chennai Test could put immense pressure on Virat Kohli as a captain.

"What I would say is something that was unthinkable just a couple of months ago — Kohli one day being replaced as captain is a possibility now. And if the first Test in Chennai doesn't go well for India — and that's a massive 'if' — the whole country will be asking whether Rahane should have stayed in charge," Hussain pointed out

The 52-year old feels England can take advantage of this situation if they don't let India win the first Test at Chepauk.

"That's why England must start well. If India bully them in this first Test and go 1-0 up, everything will be forgotten and Kohli will be the king again. But if Joe Root can put some doubt in India minds, then this series could suddenly become very interesting," concluded Nasser Hussain

Virat Kohli has an outstanding record as a Test skipper at home. The Indian team have won 20 of the 26 Test matches they have played under his leadership, losing just once.

The Indian skipper would be hoping to continue in the same vein in the upcoming Test series against England. The four-match series holds even greater significance as the hosts need to win it by a 2-1 margin or better to book their spot in the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.