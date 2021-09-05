"Virat Kohli will need to bat responsibly and lead from the front" - Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria feels Virat Kohli's innings will be crucial for India on day four of the Oval Test. The Indian captain is unbeaten on 22 and has already hit four boundaries.

The Oval pitch has been good for batting and Danish Kaneria feels India will need to post a significantly huge score to challenge England in the fourth innings, For that to happen, Virat Kohli will need to score big.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here is what Danish Kaneria had to say:

"Virat Kohli is scoring fifties but not converting them into hundreds. The first session will once again be important for India. The ball is still new and will move a bit. Virat will need to bat responsibly and lead from the front and help India set a total that will trouble England."

Can Virat Kohli end his century drought?

For a player of the stature of Virat Kohli, it is almost unbelievable that he hasn't scored an international century since November 2019. The Indian captain's form has been up and down and that has certainly affected his team.

Kohli has also looked vulnerable to deliveries outside off stump, a problem similar to what he faced in 2014 against James Anderson. However, he has made some adjustments to his stance and has scored a couple of half-centuries this series.

The Oval pitch has shown signs of flattening out and Virat Kohli would certainly want to cash in on the opportunity to score a Test hundred. India had a great day three and have already taken a lead of 171 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja is batting with Kohl and has looked solid in defense. With the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur still to follow, India can be confident of posting a target around the 300-run mark.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava