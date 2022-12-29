"Virat Kohli will now constantly face pressure from others" - Sanjay Manjrekar on star batter not being included for Sri Lanka T20Is

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar reckons Virat Kohli will face stiff competition from the youngsters after not being picked for the T20 series against Sri Lanka. However, he feels the star batter will still want to be part of the T20 side in the near future.

Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rohit Sharma are not part of the 16-member squad to face Sri Lanka in the three-match T20 series, but will return for the 50-over matches.

Ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the Men in Blue, with three uncapped players in the squad. The likes of Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, and Deepak Hooda are contenders to bat in the middle order.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Manjrekar said he would've liked Kohli to play as much international cricket, but thinks his productive T20 World Cup 2022 should still keep him in the selectors' plans for the T20 team.

"Virat Kohli had a pretty good World Cup, the former cricketer said. "I would have liked him to play as much international cricket as possible, just to be amongst the runs, hitting the ball virtually every week and be prepared for the match situation is a good thing. The thing is Virat Kohli will now constantly face pressure from others who are getting opportunities in his place."

"We have seen what the young players have done like Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson when they've got the opportunity," Manjrekar added. "So, yes, Virat Kohli is still very much in the plans after the World Cup he had and I'm sure he wants to keep being a member in the T20 side."

While India crashed out from the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Australia, Kohli finished as the highest run-getter in the tournament. The 33-year-old mustered 296 runs in six matches at 98.66 with four fifties.

"I guess India are looking to give him more one-day time" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The 57-year-old thinks the 50-over World Cup means the selectors want the former Indian captain to play more ODIs. Manjrekar also feels it's a good format for Kohli to return to form. The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"Since this is 2023, the World Cup year, I guess India are looking to give him more one-day time and one-day cricket is a great format to get back into form. That is where Virat Kohli has shown he is an all-time great in the way he has played over the years, the consistency, and the match-winning ability.

"Test and one-day cricket has been his two greatest formats. So, somewhere, the selectors are looking at Kohli and saying, 'Let's get you to play more of 50-overs cricket."

The white-ball series against Sri Lanka starts with a three-match T20 rubber in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3.

