"Virat Kohli will score 100 centuries" - Harbhajan Singh on Indian batter breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is confident that Virat Kohli will break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 centuries in international cricket.

Harbhajan reckoned that Kohli still has a lot to offer to the Indian team. The senior off-spinner pointed out that the former India captain is a very hardworking individual, pointing out how he has transformed himself with his fitness journey.

Speaking on the YouTube channel 'Sports Yaari', he said:

"I am a hundred per cent sure that Virat Kohli will score 100 centuries. He has so much left in him that he isn't going to stop. He is very, very hardworking. People know only a few things about him. He has completely transformed himself over the years with his fitness routine. Just look at how the Indian players look now. The credit for that should go to Kohli."

Notably, with 75 international centuries, Kohli is only behind Tendulkar on the list of most century-makers. He is 25 tons away from equalling the legendary batter's record.

"Good to have two such legends in our country" - Harbhajan Singh on the legacy of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

Harbhajan Singh further stated that even if Virat Kohli manages to cross Sachin Tendulkar's record, the latter will always be highly regarded by fans.

He also emphasized that India is lucky to have two iconic players like Tendulkar and Kohli, who have inspired a lot of people. Harbhajan added:

"Sachin Tendulkar is Sachin Tendulkar. We are always going to join hands in front of him. Sachin has inspired an entire generation, and Virat is doing the same now. It's so good to have two such legends in our country."

Kohli is part of India's squad for the ongoing three-match ODI series against Australia. He failed to get going in the opening encounter, managing just four runs before getting out to Mitchell Starc.

