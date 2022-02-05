Virat Kohli wishes India Under-19 team ahead of World Cup final

Former India skipper and the 2008 Under-19 Cricket World Cup-winning captain Virat Kohli has extended his heartfelt wishes to the Indian Colts ahead of their U-19 World Cup final.

The summit clash between India and England is slated to begin at 6.30 PM IST in Antigua on Saturday (February 5). It will be India's fourth straight U-19 World Cup final appearance, having finished as runners-up in 2016 and 2020 apart from claiming the title in 2018 under Prithvi Shaw.

The Yash Dhull-led Indian Colts are unbeaten in this edition, having won all three group matches, the quarterfinals and the semifinals. They will look to end the campaign on a high by winning the title at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, thereby also extending India's domination as the most successful side in the tournament (four titles so far).

"Best wishes to our boys" - Virat Kohli

Kohli, who is currently training with the Indian senior cricket team ahead of the three-match ODI series against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, has wished the India U-19 side ahead of the all-important final.

Here's the flamboyant player's tweet:

Virat Kohli @imVkohli Best wishes to our U-19 boys for the World Cup final. Best wishes to our U-19 boys for the World Cup final. 🇮🇳💪

Under Kohli, India U-19 went on to win the title by defeating South Africa by 12 runs (D/L method) in a rain-marred final in Kuala Lumpur in 2008. Kohli rose to become a modern batting great.

While the current India U-19 team crushed Australia by 96 runs in the semifinals, England, who are also unbeaten in the tournament, won their semifinal against a spirited Afghanistan side by 15 runs (DLS method).

Expect a cracker of a contest when these two teams fight it out in a high-octane final for the crown and a place in the history books.

