Virat Kohli yet to recover from injury; could miss 2nd ODI against England - Reports

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is likely to miss the second ODI against England, slated to take place at Lord's in London on Thursday.

Kohli suffered a groin injury during the third T20I and missed the series opener on Tuesday at The Oval. Shreyas Iyer played in his absence.

According to reports in the ANI, the star batter hasn't recovered yet and is likely to sit out the second game as well.

BCCI @BCCI UPDATE: Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh were not considered for selection for the first ODI against England.



Virat has a mild groin strain while Arshdeep has right abdominal strain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring them.



#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND UPDATE: Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh were not considered for selection for the first ODI against England.Virat has a mild groin strain while Arshdeep has right abdominal strain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring them. 🚨 UPDATE: Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh were not considered for selection for the first ODI against England. Virat has a mild groin strain while Arshdeep has right abdominal strain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring them.#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND

Kohli is going through an extended lean patch with the bat. He last scored a century in 2019 during a pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

He also endured poor form in the recently concluded T20I series against England. The talismanic scorer managed 12 runs in the two games he played.

His poor form has put his place in the T20I side under the scanner with only a few months to go for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. Many former cricketers have also voiced their opinion on dropping the 33-year-old from the shortest format.

"Don't know the status of his injury" - Jasprit Bumrah on Virat Kohli

Jasprit Bumrah, who was the chief architect of India's victory in the first ODI, stated that he is unaware of the exact status of Kohli's injury.

When asked about the same at the post-match press conference, the fast bowler said:

"I don't know the status of his injury because I did not play the last game (3rd T20I). Hopefully, he recovers, but I really don't know the status of his injury."

Meanwhile, Bumrah returned with career-best figures of 6/19 to bowl out England for 110 after Rohit Sharma opted to field first. The Indian openers chased down the target convincingly in 18.4 overs to go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far