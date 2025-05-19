“Virat still had two years of Test cricket left” - Former India coach’s massive claim on Kohli’s Test retirement ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri believes Virat Kohli had at least another two years left in him in the Tests after the latter's recent retirement from the red-ball format. The 36-year-old shook the cricketing world by walking away from the long format on May 12.

Kohli finished his Test career with 9,230 runs at an average of almost 47 and 30 centuries. He is fourth all-time among Indian batters in Test runs and centuries, behind Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar.

Talking about Kohli's sudden Test retirement to Sportstar, Shastri said:

"I am sure Virat still had two years of Test cricket left in him. I would have loved to see him in England this summer. It would have been a good idea to hand him the captaincy for the tour, but he would know best why he decided to leave. Maybe mental fatigue drove him to decide because he was as fit as any other player in the team."

He added:

"He knew his body best, but the mind would have played the decisive role. I will not rule out burnout as the decisive factor in curtailing his career at a critical phase of Indian cricket."

Skipper Rohit Sharma announced his Test retirement a week before Kohli's decision. It leaves India with two vital spots to fill in the batting order as they take on England in a five-Test away series, starting June 20.

"His making people watch Test cricket will be an enduring legacy" - Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri hailed Virat Kohli as the most influential cricketer of the last decade and the main reason behind Test cricket's popularity. Shastri and Kohli combined in the coach-captain role to make India the dominant force in Tests in the second half of the 2010s.

The side qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in the tournament's first two cycles in 2021 and 2023.

"For me, Virat will remain the most influential cricketer of the last decade. He had fans worldwide, especially those who turned up at Test matches to watch him bat like no one else. His making people watch Test cricket will be an enduring legacy. The team will forever miss his wild celebrations at the fall of a wicket and the joy he expressed at a partner’s batting feat," said Shastri.

Kohli remains India's most successful Test captain, winning 40 out of 68 matches and leading them to their first-ever Test series victory in Australia in 2018/19.

