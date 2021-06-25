WTC final: "Virat is trying to say 'Don't take your place for granted'": Deep Dasgupta

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta decoded skipper Virat Kohli's press conference after India's loss in the World Test Championship (WTC) final to New Zealand.

Dasgupta reckons Kohli wants to let go of the set 'patterns' in the Indian team. He feels the Indian captain doesn't mind ruffling a few feathers by saying that no one in the team can be complacent about their position. Kohli will want his players to be more focused and consistent with their contributions.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Deep Dasgupta also explained how Kohli wants to be unpredictable with the team's combinations to always keep opponents guessing.

"According to me, what Virat meant by 'pattern' was that the position of certain players in the team is set. Be it Pujara, Ajinkya or Virat himself. So I guess this is his way of telling everyone that no one is set here and that they will not go in with any set pattern. He wants to be unpredictable, but most importantly what he is trying to say is 'Don't take your place for granted.'," Deep Dasgupta opined.

England series important for senior players: Deep Dasgupta

"Che Pujara could be feeling the heat followed by Ajinkya Rahane. Pujara hasn't scored a Ton in last 3 years & his low Strike Rate, Rahane has blown hot and cold for too long. The management is willing to give more responsibilities to Younger players in Tests." - According to TOI — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 25, 2021

One of the biggest blows for India in the WTC final was the failure of senior players like Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma. Deep Dasgupta believes the upcoming Test series against England could be an acid test for them, especially with the depth and options available to the Indian team.

"For the senior players, it is going to be a very important series against England, which includes players like Cheteshwar, Ajinkya, Ishant. I think the team management expects a little more from them. There are options in the middle order like KL Rahul, Hanuma Vihari and so I am looking forward to see how this translates into the England series," he signed off.

