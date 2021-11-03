T20 World Cup 2021: 3 players to watch out for in today's India vs Afghanistan match

Despite being above India in the Group 2 points table, Afghanistan will find it a tough task facing the Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday as they have never won a T20I against the Asian powerhouse who are winless in this edition.

Here are 3 players expected to make a big impact in today's game:

#1. MUJEEB UR RAHMAN

Mujeeb has been the best bowler for his side

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has looked exceptionally good in this tournament so far and holds the best bowling figures of 5/20. The off-spinner is also the second most economical bowler (4.25) in this edition. His bowling average of 5.66 puts him third on the list. India will have to play him with caution.

#2. RASHID KHAN

Afghanistan's most valuable bowler: Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has made a mark in the global T20 game and most Indian batters are immediately on the backfoot when they face him. His googlies and leg-cutters are especially deadly on UAE pitches.

Rashid has the third-best bowling figures of 4/9 in 2.2 overs in this edition so far and the fourth-best bowling average. Wily Rashid will have to strike if Afghanistan are to win.

#3. VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli showed his class with a fifty against Pakistan

Virat Kohli displayed remarkable touch with a fifty in the first match against Pakistan. With India searching for their first win following two losses, Kohli will have to fire in this crucial contest against spin-strong Afghanistan to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Since the pitches in the UAE aren't high-scoring tracks, the skipper will have to bat with caution to put it past Afghanistan.

Toss will be a major factor to decide the winner

All eyes are on the big match coming up today with India in a must-win situation against spin-strong Afghanistan. A thriller on the cards with the toss possibly playing a major factor.

