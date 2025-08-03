Former India all-rounder and ex-batting coach Sanjay Bangar compared Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting impact in Test cricket to that of former opener Virender Sehwag. Bangar explained that Sehwag lifted the mood in the Indian dressing room with his scintillating display, adding Jaiswal does something similar.Jaiswal top-scored in India's second innings against England at The Oval on Saturday, August 2. The left-handed batter scored 118 off 164 balls, hitting 14 fours and two sixes, as the visitors posted 396 in 88 overs.During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Bangar opined that Jaiswal's batting style has a similar impact on the Indian dressing room to the Sehwag had. He said:&quot;I remember when Virender Sehwag used to give those starts, things looked different in the dressing room. The entire energy of the dressing room changed. It’s not only the impact that he has for himself, but also makes the job easier for the batsmen to follow. That’s the value of the contribution that he gives at the start when he bats aggressively.&quot;The 52-year-old also praised Jaiswal for showing maturity by reining himself in when nightwatchman Akash Deep was batting aggressively in the first session.&quot;When he bats in a slightly controlled manner, you could also see that he can he can bring the best out of a lower order batter, which he did with Akash Deep,&quot; Bangar went on to add.Jaiswal's 118 on Saturday at The Oval was his second hundred in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He ended the series with 411 runs at an average of 41.10, with two half-centuries to go with his two tons.Yashasvi Jaiswal's Oval hundred helps India equal massive recordWhile Jaiswal's knock at The Oval could be pivotal in the context of the Test, he also helped India equal a massive record with his ton. The southpaw's hundred was India's 12th individual century of the Test series, equaling the joint-most by any team in the history of the red-ball format.Only three previous instances have been registered where teams have scored 12 individual hundreds in a Test series - Australia (vs West Indies in 1955), Pakistan (vs India in 1982-83) and South Africa (vs West Indies in 2003-04).