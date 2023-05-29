Vitality T20 Blast 2023: How did the international stars fare on Day 5 of the league?

The fifth day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 saw only one game being played at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Lancashire faced Nottinghamshire in a high-scoring affair. Lancashire emerged victorious to make it three wins in a row. Nottinghamshire registered their first loss in the competition.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the international stars fared on Day 5 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Philip Salt (Lancashire)

The English opener looked good for Lancashire. Opening the batting, he scored 34 off 24 balls against Nottinghamshire and gave his side a solid start. He hit five boundaries before getting cleaned up in the tenth over.

Daryl Mitchell (Lancashire)

Derbyshire Falcons v Lancashire Lightning - Vitality Blast T20

Daryl Mitchell starred for Lancashire in their third win of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. Coming in to bat at four, the New Zealand all-rounder smashed Nottinghamshire bowlers all around the park.

Mitchell hit four boundaries and cleared the fence six times to remain unbeaten on 85 off just 41 balls to power his side to 208/4 which they defended successfully. He also bowled one over but conceded nine runs in it.

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Liam Livingstone led Lancashire brilliantly against Nottinghamshire. He was spot on while rotating his bowlers and won their third consecutive game in the competition. While batting, he scored 32 off 23 balls, which included two huge sixes and a four. He was expensive with the ball as he returned figures of 0/45 in his four overs.

Colin de Grandhomme (Lancashire)

Colin de Grandhomme came at the fag end of the Lancashire’s innings and remained unbeaten on five off three balls. He bowled a single over and went wicketless and conceded nine runs.

Luke Wood (Lancashire)

Lancashire Lightning v Leicestershire Foxes - Vitality T20 Blast

Luke Wood set the tone for Lancashire in the very first over while defending 209 by knocking over Hales with a beauty. He also dismissed the dangerous-looking Munro and finished with figures of 2/29 in his four overs to help his side defend the total successfully.

Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)

Saqib Mahmood was good with the ball for Lancashire. He picked the wicket of Nottinghamshire’s skipper Steven Mullaney and returned figures of 1/34 in his four overs.

Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire)

Matthew Parkinson didn’t have the best of days with the ball. He bowled three overs but went on a journey as he conceded 29 runs without picking a wicket.

Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire)

Alex Hales had a disappointing game on Saturday. Opening the batting, he was cleaned up by Luke Wood with a searing yorker on a duck on his second ball. He will be looking to bounce back in Nottinghamshire’s next game.

Colin Munro (Nottinghamshire)

Notts Outlaws v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality Blast T20

Colin Munro was fantastic with the bat for Nottinghamshire against Lancashire. Chasing 209, Munro played a brilliant cameo of 60 off just 29 balls. He hit four boundaries and five maximums before departing in the ninth over. His knock went in vain as they fell short by 22 runs.

Shaheen Afridi (Nottinghamshire)

Shaheen Afridi started the proceedings with the ball for Nottinghamshire. He picked the big wicket of Liam Livingstone but was expensive as he finished with figures of 1/47 in his four overs.

Samit Patel (Nottinghamshire)

Samit Patel, the experienced English all-rounder was a bit expensive with the ball for Nottinghamshire. He did grab two wickets but conceded 41 runs in his four overs. He didn’t get any chance to bat.

