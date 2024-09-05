Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Sussex vs Lancashire(Updated) ft. Daniel Hughes & Tymal Mills

On Wednesday, September 4, Sussex and Lancashire met in the second quarter-final of the Vitality T20 Blast 2024 at the County Ground in Hove.
Sussex opted to bowl first and bowled Lancashire out to 114, thanks to two wickets each from Ollie Robinson, Jofra Archer, Bradley Currie, and James Coles. Liam Livingstone top-scored for Lancashire with 43 runs, while Keaton Jennings contributed 37. The rest of the lineup was dismissed for single-digit scores.
In response, Harrison Ward (27) and Daniel Hughes provided a solid start with a 39-run opening partnership. Hughes (35) then paired with Tom Clark to add 34 runs, followed by a match-winning 45-run partnership between Clark (24*) and James Coles (27*), leading Sussex to an eight-wicket victory. Livingstone and Luke Wood claimed one wicket each for Lancashire.
Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Most Runs List
There was no movement observed in the Vitality T20 Blast 2024 most runs leaderboard after the second quarter final.
Daniel Hughes of Sussex is still at the top of the table with 595 runs while Sam Hain (554) and Michael Pepper (535) occupy the next two spots, respectively. The abovementioned three are the only batters with 500+ runs in their accounts.
Matthew Breetzke (460), Tom Banton (440), Dawid Malan (420), Rishi Patel (413), and Sam Billings (411) are ranked fourth to eighth.
Gloucestershire duo of Cameron Bancroft (399) and Miles Hammond (392) round off the top-10 leaderboard, averaging 30.69 and 30.15, respectively.
Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List
Danny Briggs is currently the highest wicket-taker of the Vitality T20 Blast 2024. He has secured 27 wickets in 14 games, averaging 12.81.
David Payne (25) and Tymal Mills (24) follow him closely in the most wickets tally.
Luke Hollman and MD Taylor are holding the fourth and fifth spots, respectively, with 23 wickets each. Similarly, Pat Brown (22) is still ranked sixth while Ben Raine and Ben Green occupy the next two positions with 21 wickets each.
Scott Currie and Jordan Thompson complete the top 10 rankings with 20 wickets in their accounts.
