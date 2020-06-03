VVS Laxman calls Rahul Dravid cricket's 'most committed student'

Laxman took to Twitter to pay tribute to Rahul Dravid

Former Indian cricket team batsman VVS Laxman took to Twitter to shower praise on former teammate Rahul Dravid. The Hyderabad-born batsman called Rahul Dravid the ‘game’s most committed student’ and the ‘ultimate team man’.

“The game’s most committed student, Rahul was the ultimate team man, responding to every challenge with complete dedication. Despite being in a position to say ‘no’, he not only kept wicket in white-ball cricket and opened the batting in Tests, but did so with utmost diligence,” VVS Laxman tweeted.

Rahul Dravid’s ‘team player’ attributes were best highlighted when he agreed to keep wickets in ODIs, and also opened the batting in Tests when the Indian team needed an opener.

With the COVID-19 induced time away from cricket still in place, Laxman has chosen to use Twitter to pay tributes to former teammates that have had a major influence on his career. In the past three days, he has covered India greats Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble.

Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman shared some incredible partnerships on the field

Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman have shared many incredible partnerships in their playing days, and the most popular of the lot had come against strong Australian bowling attacks.

Arguably, the most famous one of the lot has to be in the Kolkata Test of 2001. VVS Laxman scored 281 and Rahul Dravid scored 180 as India overturned a first innings follow-on riding on the back of a 376-run partnership between the two to register a 171-run victory.

The two got together once again to script one of India’s most famous victories on foreign soil in Adelaide two years later. The 303-run partnership that the two shared turned out to be instrumental in India’s 4-wicket victory. Rahul Dravid scored 233 in that innings while VVS Laxman contributed with an important 148.

Incidentally, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid ended their international careers in the same Test match at Adelaide, although their retirements were announced separately. Rahul Dravid had accumulated 13288 runs in 164 Test matches by the time he was done with international cricket.