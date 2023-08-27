VVS Laxman to coach Indian men’s team in Asian Games, Hrishikesh Kanitkar named women’s coach: Reports 

Former India batter and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) chairman VVS Laxman is reportedly going to be the head coach of the Indian men’s team at the Asian Games 2023. Meanwhile, former all-rounder Hrishikesh Kanitkar will be the interim head coach of the women’s cricket team for the same competition.

The 2023 Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8. While the Indian men’s team will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, the women’s team will be captained by Harmanpreet Kaur. The latter, however, will miss the first two matches due to the suspension imposed on her by the ICC for her controversial behavior in Bangladesh.

According to a report in the Times of India, Laxman will coach the Indian men’s team at the Asian games. Former leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule will be the bowling coach, while Munish Bali will be the fielding coach.

The report added that for the women’s team, the appointment of the new head coach and the support staff might have been pushed back till the start of the new international home season, which begins in December.

Kanitkar has thus been appointed as interim head coach of the women’s team for the Asian Games. Also, Rajib Dutta will be the bowling coach of the women’s team, while Subhadeep Ghosh has been named as fielding coach.

Kanitkar represented the Indian men’s team briefly, playing two Tests and 34 ODIs.

India’s squads for Asian Games 2023

Below is a look at the Indian men’s and women’s squads for the upcoming Asian Games 2023.

Men’s squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.

Women’s squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy.

Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar.