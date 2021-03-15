VVS Laxman explains why split captaincy won’t work in India

VVS Laxman feels split captaincy will not work in Indian cricket. The former batsman explained why England have found success with Eoin Morgan and Joe Root as skippers, but India may struggle to do so if they go the same way.

Many feel Rohit Sharma should be the man to lead India in white-ball cricket. With the opener guiding Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, it is believed that Hitman can do a better job with India’s white-ball side.

In an exclusive interview with News18, VVS Laxman touched upon the split captaincy debate, expounding on why Virat Kohli is the perfect all-format captain for India.

“I have always felt that as long as your captain is not burdened by captaincy and he is someone who enjoys the responsibility without compromising his performances, in this case, Virat the batsman, it should be the same captain for all the formats if he is regular in all the three formats.”

Champion outfits aren't built overnight. They don't depend on a few winners. They are defined by their ability to fightback when the chips are down. And this champion outfit has made a habit of comebacks. Well done team India. Comprehensive and brilliant as a team. #INDvsENG

England are one of the teams that have found great success by going the split captaincy way. Eoin Morgan has transformed England into a fearsome white-ball side, which also saw them lift the 2019 World Cup.

Joe Root leads England in the longest format of the game, with England’s form improving in Test cricket over the past few years. But VVS Laxman feels England’s squad composition allows them to have two captains, something which is not a possibility in Indian cricket.

“In England, the split captaincy works because Joe Root is not a regular in white-ball cricket, or Eoin Morgan is not a Test player. If a captain is all three formats players and on top of that, a performer, it should be one captain.”

VVS Laxman bats for Virat Kohli the captain

India’s 3-1 win over England in the Test series has taken the heat off Virat Kohli when it comes to the captaincy debate. After Ajinkya Rahane led India to a series win in Australia, many suggested that he should take over from Virat Kohli in Test matches.

VVS Laxman is staunchly against the idea, saying the chatter around Virat Kohli’s leadership skill is unnecessary. The iconic batsman listed how the Test team offers the perfect balance, courtesy of a core leadership group that has taken after Virat Kohli’s quest for excellence.

“This debate or discussion does not make sense at all. Ultimately, it is Kohli who has defined this team. His positivity, his work ethic have inspired the Indian team and an entire generation of Indian cricketer to become very professional about the game. Virat is very fortunate to have seniors in the form of Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Ashwin, and also Ishant and Bumrah in the fast bowling unit, to form a core group.”

VVS Laxman celebrated India’s current squad, highlighting that the team has a strong core.

Talking about Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, VVS Laxman said he was excited to see India have depth in the captaincy department too.

“I have always felt that to have a champion side, while you have a designated captain, it is important to have a core group of leaders. This Indian team has that core group. I feel Virat is still the leader of the pack and leads by example. And, whenever Rahane and Rohit have got the captaincy, they have impressed everyone with their captaincy and managerial skills. This adds to the depth of the leadership group. The debate is not even required or worth thinking about.”

Great comeback from India. While the bowling was canny, performance with the bat was very professional. While the intent and approach from Ishan and Rishabh was great, I thoroughly enjoyed the Control with which Virat once again chased down the target. #INDvsENG