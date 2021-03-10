It is going to be a challenging final for Team India against New Zealand: VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman has said that the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand could be a challenging one for Team India.

The Virat Kohli-led side qualified for the summit clash of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship by finishing atop the WTC points table. They will now take on New Zealand in the final, which is scheduled to be played in Southampton from June 18.

India 🤜🤛 New Zealand



The inaugural ICC World Test Championship finalists!



The wait will be unbearable. #WTC21 | #INDvENG

During an interaction on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, VVS Laxman was asked about India's chances in the World Test Championship final. The former India player said that the Kane Williamson-led side would be tough opposition in the seamer-friendly English conditions.

"It is going to be a challenging final against New Zealand because the conditions will suit the New Zealand team. It will be helping the seam bowlers; there will be a lot of swing and seam movement on offer, and I feel whichever side bats well will eventually win that final," said Laxman.

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator feels the Indian batting could come to the fore and help the team lift the coveted trophy.

"India have got depth and experience in their batting line-up, and I will definitely back India, and it's a great opportunity for India and Virat Kohli to lift the ICC World Test Championship Trophy," added VVS Laxman.

"This is an opportunity for the Test cricketers to get a trophy in their hands" - VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman feels the World Test Championship is a boon for players like Pujara and Rahane.

VVS Laxman lauded the ICC for coming up with the concept of the World Test Championship, as it gives Test specialists the perfect platform to play for a global title, an opportunity Laxman himself didn't have in his career.

"It's a great initiative by the ICC because over so many years, especially in my career, I never played a World Cup, and I played a lot of Test matches. This is an opportunity for the Test cricketers to get a trophy in their hands," said Laxman.

The 46-year-old also mentioned that Team India deserves to play the final after their consistent performances during the qualifying period, except for a hiccup in the New Zealand series.

"I think this is the perfect start and great start for Team India also because at one time they were dominating in all the series they played except the series in New Zealand, but suddenly because of Covid, the rules changed. But the way they played against England, they deserve to be in the final," observed VVS Laxman.

That victory against England means India finish the league phase of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship with a fine view from the top of the table 🔝
#INDvENG | #WTC21

The ICC World Test Championship final being moved from Lord's to the Ageas Bowl in Southampton could work to India's advantage. The pitch in Hampshire tends to help the spinners more compared to the usually seamer-friendly conditions at Lord's.