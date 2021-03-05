VVS Laxman reveals Harbhajan Singh's hilarious response when asked for his preferred jersey number

VVS Laxman has talked about Harbhajan Singh's witty response when the Indian manager asked his preferred jersey number.

The Indian team went on a three-Test tour to Australia in 1999-00. The Tests were followed by a triangular series between India, Pakistan, and the hosts.

During a discussion on Star Sports, VVS Laxman revealed Harbhajan Singh asked the flight number to be written behind his jersey when the manager asked for his choice.

"I still remember the first tour to Australia in 1999. The last Test was in progress in Sydney and after that the ODIs were supposed to start. Our manager, Bhargav Sir from Madhya Pradesh, was asking everyone which number they want behind their T-shirt. And when he came to Bhajji and asked what number he wanted, Bhajji replied to write the Air India flight number," said Laxman.

Harbhajan Singh responded he was aware he will return home soon and thought of getting a jersey that he could wear on the flight back.

"My thank you was done by then and I knew I am going back. So I said that A1777 or something like that will be the number of the Air India flight, so let me get that written on the T-shirt and I can wear that T-shirt during the journey home," said Singh.

"I learnt to make tea very well" - Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh went on to represent India in 103 Tests

While acknowledging that it was a tough tour, Laxman mentioned it was a good learning experience that held them in good stead going forward.

"It was a very difficult tour, every Test match was getting over in three days but we got to learn a lot from that. And when we went to Australia next in 2003-04, our performance was better. We made good use of that experience and were better prepared for those conditions," observed the stylish batsman.

The Turbanantor was quick to add in a lighter vein that Laxman might have learnt a lot cricket-wise, but how to make tea was the biggest learning for him on the trip.

"Definitely you learnt a lot on that tour because that was the first tour for all of us. You have talked a lot about the cricket but I learnt making tea there because I did not play a single match on that tour, neither any Test nor an ODI. But I learnt to make tea very well. Even when I came home, they asked me to make tea," joked Harbhajan Singh.

While Harbhajan Singh did not play a single match on the tour, Laxman rose to prominence with an enterprising 167-run knock in the second innings of the Sydney Test.

Highest Individual Score for India in Tests when no other Indian scored a fifty



167 - VVS Laxman, Sydney 2000

153 - Virat Kohli, Centurion 2018

149 - Virat Kohli, Birmingham 2018#HappyBirthdayVirat • @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/SvkUmSkcg7 — RCB Trends™ (@TrendRCB) November 4, 2020

The duo is among the eleven cricketers who have represented India in more than 100 Tests.

Laxman is the fourth-highest run-getter for India in the longest format of the game, with 8781 runs to his name. Harbhajan Singh, with 417 scalps, is the third-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests.

🌟 Second-most wickets by an India spinner in Tests – 417

🌟 Second-most wickets by an India spinner in ODIs – 265

🌟 First India player to take a Test hat-trick

🌟 A @cricketworldcup winner 🥇



Happy 40th birthday to Harbhajan Singh! pic.twitter.com/r5qYelmPSm — ICC (@ICC) July 3, 2020