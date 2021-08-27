Wahab Riaz feels Pakistan can beat India in ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz has opined that if the Men in Green play to their potential, they can record a historic victory against arch-rivals India at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

India and Pakistan will battle at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 24 in a Super 12 stage match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The two Asian giants have crossed swords five times in the tournament's history, with the Indian team emerging victorious on all five occasions.

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Wahab Riaz spoke to PakPassion.net, where he offered his views on Pakistan's chances at the global event.

“They definitely have the ability to achieve that result," Wahab Riaz said. "If Pakistan plays to its potential, then they can beat any team in the world including India.

"Twenty20 cricket is such a format that the whole match can turn in the space of a few balls or even one incident and the Pakistan versus India match will be no different. If Pakistan play at their best, they can certainly beat India.”

Wahab Riaz added that the conditions in the United Arab Emirates will favor the Pakistan team. He feels the Babar Azam-led outfit has a very good chance of winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Pakistan are in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 with India, New Zealand and Afghanistan

India and Pakistan have not faced off in an international cricket match since the 2019 Cricket World Cup

Pakistan failed to qualify for the semifinals in the previous edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. They finished fourth in Group 2, with New Zealand, Australia and India ahead of them.

This year, the 2009 T20 World Cup winners are in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage with India, New Zealand and Afghanistan. Two more teams will join Group 2 from the qualifying stage.

It will be interesting to see how the Pakistan team performs at the global event.

