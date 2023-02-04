"Waiting to be welcomed with a trophy back home"- Harmanpreet Kaur super excited to lead India in Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur has expressed her readiness to captain the Indian team in the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup tournament. The Indian women's team captain wrote on Twitter today that she is excited to lead the nation at another mega-event. She added that she wants to take the trophy home this year.

India qualified for the final of the last Women's T20 World Cup which took place in 2020. They suffered a defeat against Australia Women in the summit clash. The Women in Blue have played a lot of cricket since then, gaining some valuable experience.

Earlier this year, they competed in a tri-series in South Africa, where they finished runners-up, losing against South Africa Women in the final. This series would have helped India Women get adjusted to the conditions in South Africa ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

The captains of all teams in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 participated in a photoshoot ahead of the mega event. The official handle of the T20 World Cup shared a snap on Twitter.

Reacting to the picture, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur wrote:

"Super excited to witness this campaign once again as a leader waiting to be welcomed with a trophy back home. Jai Hind."

Harmanpreet Kaur led the India Women from the front in the tri-series in South Africa

As mentioned ahead, India Women played a tri-series in South Africa before the Women's T20 World Cup. Apart from India and South Africa, West Indies Women also participated in the tournament.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was the top run-getter for the Women in Blue. She scored 109 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 136.25.

While Kaur's numbers were excellent, she would be disappointed with her performance in the final, where she managed a 22-ball 21. The Indian skipper will be keen to score at a quicker rate in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

