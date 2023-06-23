Wankhede Stadium set to be upgraded with LED floodlights ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup - Reports

The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which is slated to host one semi-final fixture among other matches at the 2023 ODI World Cup, is being renovated following the culmination of Team India's home season as well as the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The stadium is set to be upgraded with a new set of LED floodlights as well as refurbished hospitality boxes. The venue was shortlisted by the BCCI, along with four others, for renovation work ahead of the tournament which is scheduled to take place in the October-November window.

While the work to replace the floodlights is yet to begin, the process to improve the outfield began once the league stage of the IPL season came to an end. The Mumbai Cricket Association released a statement on its website, inviting firms to undertake the renovation work:

"Sealed tenders are invited for the proposed LED Floodlighting system with DMX controls at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The scope of work is described in the tender document."

The statement continues:

"Mumbai Cricket Association would be undertaking the renovation of hospitality boxes at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Association invites applications from reputed organizations to be appointed as Project Management Consultant who fulfil following eligibility criteria."

The Wankhede Stadium last hosted an international fixture during the ODI series between India and Australia prior to the IPL this year. The venue also kickstarted Team India's 2023 home season with a T20I fixture against Sri Lanka in January.

Wankhede Stadium hosted the 2011 World Cup Final

The venue became part of one of India's biggest moments in cricketing history as the Men in Blue secured their second ODI World Cup in 2011. The MS Dhoni-led side defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets to win the title.

Much like the 2016 T20 World Cup, the venue will not be hosting the final but will host a semi-final encounter at the upcoming edition of the tournament. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is touted to hold the final of the competition in November.

Apart from the knockout contest, the stadium is also expected to host one of India's nine group-stage matches. Further decisions regarding the renovation work could be taken during MCA’s apex council meeting on June 30.

