"Want to get a bit more out of him at the Delhi Capitals this year" - Ricky Ponting after Axar Patel's consistent exploits with the bat

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has demanded more significant batting performances from Axar Patel in the upcoming IPL season. Following the all-rounder's recent exploits with the bat, Ponting has earmarked him to bat as high as number six in the IPL.

Axar was outstanding in the recently-concluded Test series against Australia, hitting 264 runs in four matches with three half-centuries. The 29-year-old's contributions with the bat were critical, especially in the second Test in Delhi when India were on the brink of conceding a massive lead.

Speaking on an episode of the ICC Review, Ponting stated:

"I want to get a bit more out of him at the Delhi Capitals this year, that's for sure. A few times last year we sort of batted him up a little bit higher. I think he's good enough to bat No. 6 probably in an IPL team."

The Tasmanian said he is glad to have positively impacted the players of many during his tenure as coach and continued:

"Any of these guys I've had a chance to work with at Delhi through my time there, even those, as I said, those couple of years at Mumbai, to see them progress and get better and start having a lot of success on the international stages is, it's great. It's great fun to see it and makes coaching really rewarding."

The Gujarat-born all-rounder's T20 batting has also peaked in recent times and was on display in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune. He struck 65 off 31 balls, laced with three fours and six sixes to help India get closer to the 206-run target.

"He's the sort of player that I think could make a lot of first-class hundreds" - Ricky Ponting on Axar Patel

Ricky Ponting. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ponting went on to state that Axar can consistently bat at number six or seven for India in Tests, provided he gets some first-class experience in that spot. The Aussie explained:

"He's good enough to bat at six or seven in a Test match team as well. The higher he bats in first-class cricket, and if he plays some more Test cricket even outside of India, then I think he could hold down a six or seven spot in a Test team as well.

"He's the sort of player that I think could make a lot of first-class hundreds. That’s where it’s got to start for him, maybe get some support in his state team and maybe bat a little bit up the order there."

The all-rounder is part of the ODI squad that will take on Australia in the three-match series, which starts on Friday.

