"Want to see Shardul Thakur playing 2023 World Cup" - Childhood coach Dinesh Lad

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur's childhood coach, Dinesh Lad, has a wish to see his ward play in the 2023 World Cup in India next year.

Having made his international debut in August 2017 during the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo, Shardul has played 27 One-Day Internationals for the Indian team so far. He has also appeared in eight Tests and 25 T20 international matches in Indian colors.

Shardul has picked 39 wickets in 27 ODI matches at an average of 33.36, with his best figures of 4/52 against South Africa in 2018.

Earlier in January, Shardul scored his maiden ODI fifty against the Proteas at Boland Park, although it came in a losing cause for India.

In the last couple of years, Shardul has been a regular pick in India's ODI squad and has had more opportunities in the absence of senior players in the side.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Shardul Thakur's school coach, Dinesh Lad, mentioned the qualities his ward brings to the table.

Speaking on why the 31-year-old deserves more opportunities in the build-up to the tournament, Lad said:

"Definitely, I want to see him (play 2023 World Cup). Because of his ability, he is a good all-rounder and a good aspect for the team as far as batting is concerned. Now you see, after Pandya getting out, nobody is there to score after that. He is a good option for all-round batting. He should definitely get more chances in the build-up (to 2023 WC)."

"Don’t think he needs to do much" - Dinesh Lad on Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur was initially named in the reserve players list in India's squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE. Just 10 days before the tournament would kick off, Shardul was roped into the 15-member core squad as a replacement for Axar Patel.

He played a couple of matches against New Zealand and Afghanistan but returned wicketless. The all-rounder has since played a solitary T20I match for India against the West Indies in Kolkata in February.

The Mumbai player claimed 15 wickets at an average of 31.53 and an economy rate of 9.79 during the IPL 2022 for the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals.

Shardul was named among India's reserve players for the 2022 T20 World Cup squad but wasn't considered when Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out due to a stress fracture in his lower back.

Speaking on whether Shardul Thakur is lacking in the shortest format of the game, his childhood coach commented:

"I don’t think he needs to do much because he has already shown something in T20 cricket. Whenever he came to bowl he gave breakthroughs. I don’t think he is lacking anywhere, it’s just…."

Shardul Thakur, who was purchased for a whopping INR 10.75 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction, was traded from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders on November 14.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for the 1st ODI. Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes