"Want two wickets in one over, Call CSK bowlers" - fans react after India's win in the 1st T20I

Team India got off to a triumphant start in the T20I series with a comprehensive win in the first T20I in Colombo. India batted first and set a target of 165 for the home team. Sri Lanka got off to a good start in the powerplay, but the regular fall of wickets dented their hopes in the chase.

Deepak Chahar was the star for India with the ball as his twin strikes in the 16th over tilted the match in India's favor completely. Bhuvneshwar Kumar(4/22) then wrapped up the tail quickly and ended the innings with a four-wicket haul. Fans were delighted by the Indian victory and took to Twitter to express it.

Here are some of the reactions:

Last time when SL beat India in an T20I



France had 1 FIFA WC

England had 0 Cricket WC

Steve Smith had 23 Test 100s

Mohammad Rizwan had played 1 Test

India had never won a single Test series on Australia soil

AB De Villiers was still an active international cricketer#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/zobwVF5NsE — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) July 25, 2021

@daniel86cricket must be filling his pillows with tears and must be in urgent need of tonnes of burnol. This guy has been mentally affected by WC 2011 loss but sad couldn't afford the treatment resulting in him posting nonsensical tweets. #INDvSL #SLvIND — CunCrit (@Cunning_Critic) July 25, 2021

From 90/3 in 12.5 overs to 126 all out with 9 balls to go, Sri Lanka made us guessing what the target is! #SLvIND — Rahul Pandey (@sportstoryguy) July 25, 2021

Dhawan is been in shadow for a long time and it continues... scored 46 with 2 50+ partnerships.... used his bowlers at right time... though shadowed by sky's 50 and Rahul dravid's coaching🙂..@SDhawan25 #SLvIND #IndianCricketTeam — Nikhil Velayudham (@JadduNikhil) July 25, 2021

I still like this new team. Its just they have alot of IPL experience and it easy to see that we’re having a hard time handling the pressure. Very happy with our bowling though! #SLvIND — Sach (@Sachinda27) July 25, 2021

Am I the only one who feels that Surya Kumar Yadav & Deepak Chahar look very similar to each other ?#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/bLXaTRLlr2 — Shivasis Mohanty (@DrShivasis) July 25, 2021

Bhuvi back to doing what he does best! The Indian selectors and team mgmt making a profound blunder of not selecting him for the England test tour. You cannot afford to miss on one of your long time best bowlers. #SLvIND — Jainam Mehta (@Jainam09) July 25, 2021

I wish @surya_14kumar gets his 1st int'nl 100 soon.

He is an artist with the bat.

The range of shots he possesses is just unbelievable. Can hit 3 different shots off the exact same ball.

He wasn't at his fluent best today, still scored a quickfire 50.#SuryakumarYadav #SLvIND — Tejas (@jha_tejas26) July 25, 2021

Noone from SriLanka is in form , Neither their team Nor their umpire Dharamsena . Such terrible umpiring from him in last 2 matches . Very disheartening to see such poor decision making from one of the so called greats !#ICC #SLvIND #IndvsSL — The Secret Admirer (@ArtisticPerv) July 25, 2021

I hope Rahul Dravid have some conversation with Hardik Pandya. Hardik is having nightmare on this tour. Hardik is not in correct form of mind. Someone has to pat on his back and give him confidence and I'm sure Rahul Dravid will do that. #SLvIND — Cricket Blog (@CricketBlog38) July 25, 2021

Bhuvi aur Chahar se fast toh Anil kumble ke bowling thi voh bhi chaar kadam ke run up se#SLvIND — Rishabh shah (@Pun_Intended___) July 25, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav's second T20I fifty helped India reach 164/5 in the first innings

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka won the toss and invited India to bat first in the series opener. India got off to the worst possible start as Prithvi Shaw got out for a golden duck on the first ball of the match. Shikhar Dhawan(46) then consolidated the innings by playing a responsible knock in the company of middle-order batsmen.

He put on a 51-run partnership with Sanju Samson(27) for the second wicket and 62 runs with Suryakumar Yadav(50) for the third wicket. But none of these batters managed to build on their good platforms and converted it into a match-winning knock.

Hardik Pandya(10 in 12 balls) had a horrid time at the crease during his brief stay. Ishan Kishan's(20* in 14 balls) cameo at the end took India to 164/5 in 20 overs.

In reply, Sri Lankan team management might have pinned high hopes on Avishka Fernando, who was their hero with the bat in the last ODI. Even today, Avishka Fernando(26) got a start and was looking composed. But he perished in search of some quick runs after the powerplay overs concluded.

Later, Charith Asalanka(44 in 26 balls) played an aggressive knock to keep Sri Lanka in the chase even though wickets kept falling at the other end. Deepak Chahar(2/24) dismissed him in the 16th over and delivered a knockout punch to the hosts. Sri Lanka never recovered from it, as they collapsed like a pack of cards in the following overs as they were bundled out for 126 in 18.3 overs.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar