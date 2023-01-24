"Wants to open his academy" - Fans mercilessly troll Jacob Duffy for conceding 100 runs with the ball in IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy had a forgettable day with the ball during the side's third and final ODI of their ongoing series against India on Tuesday, January 24.
While Duffy dismissed Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in the encounter, he gave away 100 runs from his full quota of 10 overs. He faced the wrath of Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, who stitched together a 212-run stand upfront.
Furthermore, Duffy was also taken to the cleaners by Hardik Pandya towards the backend of the innings. He became the third New Zealand bowler to concede a century in ODIs.
It is worth mentioning that Duffy is now the only bowler to have conceded over 100 runs after picking up three or more wickets in an ODI innings. Several fans took to social media, trolling the Kiwi bowler for his ordinary performance.
Notably, the Men in Blue have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. New Zealand will aim to salvage some pride by claiming a consolation win in the dead rubber. However, they have an imposing target of 386 to chase.
Indian batters dominate New Zealand in 3rd ODI
New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The move backfired for them, as India were able to register a mammoth total thanks to centuries by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.
Sharma ended his three-year-old century drought in the 50-over format, aggregating 101 runs in 85 balls in the contest. Gill continued his stellar form with the bat, as he mustered 112 runs off 78 deliveries.
While the likes of Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav failed to get going, vice-captain Hardik Pandya steadied the ship. The talismanic all-rounder hit a gutsy half-century, finishing with 54 runs.
Jacob Duffy and Blair Tickner picked up three wickets each, while Michael Bracewell bagged a single wicket as India finished at 385/9 after their 50 overs.
