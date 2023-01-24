"Wants to open his academy" - Fans mercilessly troll Jacob Duffy for conceding 100 runs with the ball in IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy had a forgettable day with the ball during the side's third and final ODI of their ongoing series against India on Tuesday, January 24.

While Duffy dismissed Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in the encounter, he gave away 100 runs from his full quota of 10 overs. He faced the wrath of Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, who stitched together a 212-run stand upfront.

Furthermore, Duffy was also taken to the cleaners by Hardik Pandya towards the backend of the innings. He became the third New Zealand bowler to concede a century in ODIs.

It is worth mentioning that Duffy is now the only bowler to have conceded over 100 runs after picking up three or more wickets in an ODI innings. Several fans took to social media, trolling the Kiwi bowler for his ordinary performance.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Ashlinnixon @ashlinnixon

105 Tim Southee vs Ind Christchurch 2009

105 Martin Snedden vs Eng The Oval 1983 (12 overs)

100 Jacob Duffy vs Ind Indore 2023

#IndvsNZ #NZvIND Most runs conceded in an ODI by a NZ bowler105 Tim Southee vs Ind Christchurch 2009105 Martin Snedden vs Eng The Oval 1983 (12 overs)100 Jacob Duffy vs Ind Indore 2023 Most runs conceded in an ODI by a NZ bowler105 Tim Southee vs Ind Christchurch 2009105 Martin Snedden vs Eng The Oval 1983 (12 overs)100 Jacob Duffy vs Ind Indore 2023#IndvsNZ #NZvIND

indian 🇮🇳 sport @AmitBaj40372302

72 ball hundred by shibman gill

60 ball hundred by Jacob duffy

Second fastest hundred of this series after 83 ball hundred by rohit sharma72 ball hundred by shibman gill60 ball hundred by Jacob duffySecond fastest hundred of this series after Michael bracewell 57 ball hundred 83 ball hundred by rohit sharma72 ball hundred by shibman gill60 ball hundred by Jacob duffySecond fastest hundred of this series after Michael bracewell 57 ball hundred

Narendar 🇮🇳 @imtnarendar #JacobDuffy Kuldeep Yadav and Umran Malik ran like they were running for their life to complete 2 runs so that Jacob Duffy would score a 100 while bowling (10-0-100-3), wickets of Kohli, SKY & Hardik. LMAO 🤣 #INDvsNZ Kuldeep Yadav and Umran Malik ran like they were running for their life to complete 2 runs so that Jacob Duffy would score a 100 while bowling (10-0-100-3), wickets of Kohli, SKY & Hardik. LMAO 🤣 #INDvsNZ #JacobDuffy

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14



Talk about all round performance.



#IndvsNZ #CricketTwitter Jacob Duffy with quickest hundred of this inning,with 3 wickets to go with it.Talk about all round performance. Jacob Duffy with quickest hundred of this inning,with 3 wickets to go with it.Talk about all round performance.#IndvsNZ #CricketTwitter

udit @CRICKETBO0m What a beautiful century by jacob duffy What a beautiful century by jacob duffy 😍😍😍

Nilesh G @oye_nilesh



Jacob Duffy conceded 100 runs in his 10 over quota and took 3 wickets!



#INDvNZ

#INDvsNZ A centurian for New Zealand with ball ~ Jacob DuffyJacob Duffy conceded 100 runs in his 10 over quota and took 3 wickets! A centurian for New Zealand with ball ~ Jacob DuffyJacob Duffy conceded 100 runs in his 10 over quota and took 3 wickets! #INDvNZ#INDvsNZ https://t.co/pR3AoWxRbp

Notably, the Men in Blue have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. New Zealand will aim to salvage some pride by claiming a consolation win in the dead rubber. However, they have an imposing target of 386 to chase.

Indian batters dominate New Zealand in 3rd ODI

New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The move backfired for them, as India were able to register a mammoth total thanks to centuries by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Sharma ended his three-year-old century drought in the 50-over format, aggregating 101 runs in 85 balls in the contest. Gill continued his stellar form with the bat, as he mustered 112 runs off 78 deliveries.

While the likes of Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav failed to get going, vice-captain Hardik Pandya steadied the ship. The talismanic all-rounder hit a gutsy half-century, finishing with 54 runs.

Jacob Duffy and Blair Tickner picked up three wickets each, while Michael Bracewell bagged a single wicket as India finished at 385/9 after their 50 overs.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 3rd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes