"Warner Australia quota" - Fans react as Cricket Australia ignore Rohit Sharma in their 2023 World Cup XI

Cricket Australia ignored India captain Rohit Sharma when naming their 2023 World Cup team on Monday, November 13. The development came after India stayed unbeaten under his leadership by registering nine consecutive wins in the league stage.

On the batting front, Rohit is also the fourth-highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament with 503 runs in nine matches at an average of 55.88, including one century and three half-centuries.

Sharma has been instrumental in helping India getting off to quick starts in the tournament, which has subsequently eased the pressure on the middle-order to get going from the scratch. The right-handed batter, however, departed for a duck in the opening game against Australia in Chennai - one of his rare failures in the tournament.

Surprisingly, Cricket Australia made Virat Kohli the captain. They included David Warner as Quinton de Kock’s opening partner. The latter has been phenomenal in the marquee ICC tournament, scoring 591 runs in nine matches at an average of 65.66, including four centuries. Meanwhile, Warner has amassed 499 runs in nine games at an average of 55.44, including two tons and as many half-centuries.

Some fans on X were not happy with Cricket Australia ignoring Rohit Sharma in the team of the 2023 World Cup. One user wrote:

"Rohit instead of Warner - Impact is the main thing."

Rohit Sharma misses out, but four Indians included in Cricket Australia's team of 2023 World Cup

Rohit Sharma failed to make a cut but four Indian players have been included in the Cricket Australia team of the 2023 World Cup. They are Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Kohli is currently the leading run-getter in the 2023 World Cup, scoring 594 runs in nine matches at an average of 99, including two tons and five half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Jadeja has scalped 16 wickets in nine games at an economy rate of 3.97. The left-handed batter has also amassed 111 runs in four innings at an average of 55.50.

On the bowling front, Bumrah has picked up 17 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 3.65. Shami has also bagged 16 wickets in five games at an economy rate of 4.78.

Cricket Australia XI for ODI World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock, David Warner, Rachin Ravindra, Virat Kohli (c), Aiden Markram, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah. 12th man - Dilshan Madushanka