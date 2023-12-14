"Warner ne Johnson ka badla Pakistan se le liya"- Top 10 funny memes from day 1 of 1st Test between Australia and Pakistan in Perth

Australia reached a decent score of 346/5 on the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan on Thursday, December 14. The Perth Stadium is playing host for the opening Test of the Australian summer.

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Veteran opener David Warner played aggressively from the outset and put the pressure on Shaheen Afridi and co.

Warner's onslaught left the Pakistan pacers perplexed early in the first session. Usman Khawaja (41) played defensively at the other end and gave good support to his senior partner.

The duo put on a 129-run opening partnership to give the hosts a decent start. Shaheen Afridi dismissed Khawaja in the 30th over to give the visitors a much-needed breakthrough.

David Warner continued at the other end and smashed the bowlers all around the park en route to his 26th Test century. He managed to score 164 (211) before perishing in the 75th over, vying for another big hit. Steven Smith (30) and Travis Head (40) got starts but could not convert them. Mitchell Marsh (15*) and Alex Carey (14*) remained unbeaten at stumps on Day 1.

Fans enjoyed the action on the opening day of the first Test between Pakistan and Australia in Perth. They expressed their reactions by sharing memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"It was a near-perfect day for us"- Australia captain Pat Cummins after day 1 of 1st Test vs Pakistan

Speaking after stumps on day 1, Australia skipper Pat Cummins hailed opener David Warner for hitting a magnificent century on a tricky surface. Reflecting on the action that unfolded on the day, he said:

"It was a near-perfect day for us. The way the openers started, it set the tone for us. Warner played a good innings and put the pressure back on their bowlers as it was a tough wicket. He did well to score a 100. He seems to back his aggressive instinct and a little bit of criticism helps him perform better. I think when he goes back to his aggressive self he plays his best cricket."

Shedding light on their thought process going into the second day of the Test, Cummins added:

"350 is good but we would like to get 100-150 runs more tomorrow. It looks like a pretty good surface, we'll try to get as many runs as possible tomorrow."

Do you think Pakistan bowlers can quickly wrap up Australia's innings on day 2 and make a comeback in the match? Let us know your views in the comments section.