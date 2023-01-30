 "Was aware that scoring runs in the second half would be tough" -Rajkumar Sharma on Hardik Pandya's tactics in 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma recently lauded Team India captain Hardik Pandya for reading the Lucknow pitch well during the second T20I against New Zealand on Sunday, January 30.

Sharma pointed out that Pandya had mentioned before the match that he would have decided to bat first if he had won the toss. He noted that the skipper was aware that scoring runs wouldn't be easy in the second innings on such a surface.

During a discussion on India News Sports, Sharma said:

"We must give credit to both captains for reading the pitch well prior to the game. Hardik Pandya also said at that toss that he would have batted first. This indicated that he was aware that scoring runs in the second half would be tough."

Notably, New Zealand won the toss and decided to bat first. However, the decision backfired as they could only manage to post 99 runs on the board in 20 overs. The Men in Blue chased down the target in the final over, securing a nervy six-wicket victory.

"New Zealand were not prepared for such a wicket" - Rajkumar Sharma on Kiwi batters struggling against Indian spinners

Rajkumar Sharma further went on to suggest that the New Zealand team were not prepared to play on such a rank turner. He claimed that the Kiwi batters were apprehensive about playing strokes once they saw how much it was turning.

The veteran coach mentioned that the visitors didn't show any intent while batting. Sharma highlighted how New Zealand batters didn't try to use their feet to counter the Indian spinners. He added:

"New Zealand were not prepared for such a wicket. They got into a shell as soon as they realized that the ball was turning a lot. They didn't use their footwork to counter spinners, nor did they show any intent to take on the bowlers."

Hardik Pandya and Co. have leveled the three-match series at 1-1 after their thrilling victory over the Blackcaps in Lucknow. The two nations will compete in the series decider at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1.

