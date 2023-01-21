"Was not bad at all" - Hardik Pandya on his diving catch to dismiss Devon Conway in 2nd IND vs NZ ODI

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya produced a perfect diving catch off his own bowling to dismiss Devon Conway during the second ODI against New Zealand in Raipur on Saturday, January 21.

It was an incredible effort from Hardik as Conway could barely believe what unfurled in front of his eyes. It was a good-of-a-length delivery which the southpaw drove to the left of the bowler. Hardik showed great reflex and nonchalantly put his hand out to get hold of the ball.

Reflecting on the catch, Hardik stated that his body is still getting used to the rigors of ODI cricket. Speaking at the mid-innings break, the Indian vice-captain said:

"Was not bad at all, body is fine, still getting used to ODI cricket and is getting better, coming on timely to be honest."

The Baroda-born all-rounder also stressed that the bowlers did well and justified Rohit Sharma's call to bowl first in Raipur.

"Pretty amazing to be honest, the way we bowled, used the wicket nicely, we did well and turned out to be good for us," he continued.

Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers for India, returning with figures of 3/18 from six overs, while Washington Sundar and Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets apiece. Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Shardul Thakur scalped one wicket each as the Kiwis folded for 108 runs in 34.3 overs.

"New ball was key" - Hardik Pandya on what worked for India

The Indian bowlers did an exceptional job with the ball to put the visiting team on the back foot. Hardik Pandya also reiterated the same, saying that the hosts tested the Kiwi batters by hitting the right areas.

"New ball was key, yes, we hit the right areas, kept testing the batters," Hardik said. "This was one of those days, the edges went to the fielders, we grabbed every chance that came our way."

At the time of writing, India were 1/0 at the end of the first over with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the middle.

