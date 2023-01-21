[WATCH] Mohammed Shami grabs a brilliant return catch to dismiss Daryl Mitchell in 2nd IND vs NZ ODI

Mohammed Shami grabbed a brilliant catch on his follow-through to give Team India a vital breakthrough in the second ODI against New Zealand on Saturday, January 21, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

The hosts were on top after Rohit Sharam decided to bowl first after winning the toss. Shami gave India a breakthrough in the first over itself before Mohammed Siraj joined the party to dismiss Henry Nicholls.

Reeling at 8/2, the Kiwis needed a big partnership between Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway to bail the team out of danger. But Shami produced a brilliant effort from his own bowling to break New Zealand's top order.

It was a good-length delivery, which was shaping away from the batter. Mitchell tried to work it on the leg side and closed his bat but found a thick edge. The ball was quite far away from Shami but the bowler put out a stretched hand to grab it with his left hand.

India kept up the pressure and picked up two more wickets to reduce New Zealand to 15/3. This was the lowest score at the fall of the fifth wicket against India. Not a single batter has managed to touch the double-digit mark.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya grabbed a brilliant diving catch of his own bowling before Shardul Thakur got the better of Kiwi skipper Tom Latham.

At the time of writing, the Kiwis were 28/5 in 14 overs with Glenn Phillips and last match's centurion Michael Bracewell in the middle. Both will have to play bat out of their skin to guide New Zealand to a decent total.

India and New Zealand Playing 11s

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C/WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, and Blair Tickner.

