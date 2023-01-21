[WATCH] Mohammed Shami cleans up Finn Allen with a perfect inswinger in 2nd IND vs NZ ODI

Mohammed Shami gave Team India a massive breakthrough in the first over of the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday, January 21.

The hosts came into the contest on the back of a 12-run win in the first ODI in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18, to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to field first as the Men in Blue fielded an unchanged playing XI. The decision paid off as Shami provided a breakthrough in the first over of the match.

The senior pacer was on song right from the first ball, making life difficult for Allen. He took the ball away a couple of times before bringing one into the right-handed batter. The ball swung late and went past Allen's bat to clip the pad before crashing onto the stumps.

Shami, who has had sub-par outings in the last few games, was delighted and celebrated with both hands stretched after the Kiwis were reduced to 0/1 at the end of the first over.

Watch the clip here:

Indian bowlers kept up the pressure as the visitors were 8/1 after five overs. Henry Nicholls and Devon Conway will look to stitch together a big partnership as the Blackcaps look to post a daunting total on the board.

Rohit and Co., on the other hand, will look to bowl out New Zealand as early as possible and win the game to wrap up the series.

India and New Zealand playing 11s

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C/WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, and Blair Tickner.

