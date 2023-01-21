[WATCH] Indian captain Rohit Sharma forgets his decision at the toss ahead of 2nd ODI vs New Zealand

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma forgot his decision after winning the toss ahead of the second ODI against New Zealand on Saturday, January 21, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

The Men in Blue skipper looked all relaxed walking for the toss after securing a close win by 12 runs in the first ODI in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18.

Rohit won the toss and decided to bowl first in Raipur. However, for a minute, the Indian captain forgot about his decision and had to contemplate for a minute before opting to field first.

The turn of events triggered laughter among the dignitaries present at the toss, including New Zealand skipper Tom Latham and match referee Javagal Srinath. Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj, who were watching from behind, also had a good laugh.

Speaking at the toss, Rohit clarified that he forgot about the decision amid all the talk in the dressing room and said:

"I forgot for one minute because there was a lot of talk within the team group on what we wanted to do. At the end of the day, we want to challenge ourselves under difficult conditions as well. For a minute I forgot but we want to bowl first."

Speaking on dew playing a part in day-night games in India, Rohit asserted that the groundsmen are trying to negate the dew factor.

"We came here yesterday," the 35-year-old said. "There was a bit of dew but again, what we get to hear from the curators are that they're trying to negate the dew and it doesn't come on game days. We want to do what we want to do as a team. We want to bowl here and challenge ourselves again."

India and New Zealand playing 11s

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C/WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, and Blair Tickner.

