"Was breathing fire today" - Twitterati react to Umesh Yadav's fantastic spell on Day 1 of 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh

Team India speedster Umesh Yadav starred with the ball on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh that got underway in Dhaka on Thursday, December 22.

Umesh was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the first innings, picking up four crucial wickets while conceding just 25 runs from his 15 overs. The right-arm fast bowler dismissed Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, and Taskin Ahmed as Bangladesh were bundled out for 227.

The pacer, who lifted India's pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, was lauded by many for his bowling exploits in the crucial tie. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Iceland Cricket @icelandcricket 15-4-25-4 by Umesh Yadav. James Anderson like figures. Is age 35 the new 25 for Test pace bowlers? 15-4-25-4 by Umesh Yadav. James Anderson like figures. Is age 35 the new 25 for Test pace bowlers?

TinTin @pranit_19 Finally numbers telling how amazingly Umesh Yadav bowled today. Finally numbers telling how amazingly Umesh Yadav bowled today.

HCC- The Honest Cricket Community @hcc_cricket

He has not played in high-profile tours overseas. That should not undermine his contribution.

In fact it should only enhance his reputation.

#BANvsIND #INDvBAN #umeshyadav Umesh yadav has been as important for India as has been siraj, shami or bumrah.He has not played in high-profile tours overseas. That should not undermine his contribution.In fact it should only enhance his reputation. Umesh yadav has been as important for India as has been siraj, shami or bumrah. He has not played in high-profile tours overseas. That should not undermine his contribution.In fact it should only enhance his reputation.#BANvsIND #INDvBAN #umeshyadav

Rohit45 @264Man @mufaddal_vohra Umesh Yadav deserved 5 wicket haul @mufaddal_vohra Umesh Yadav deserved 5 wicket haul

Rishi @sixteen___10 Umesh Yadav is so underrated in test. He has been judged by us for IPL only. #INDvBAN Umesh Yadav is so underrated in test. He has been judged by us for IPL only. #INDvBAN

Suryansh @Suryansh1329



#INDvsBAN #BANvsIND #ViratKohli𓃵 Fantastic bowling by Umesh Yadav... 15 overs 25 runs and 4 wickets... Fantastic bowling by Umesh Yadav... 15 overs 25 runs and 4 wickets... #INDvsBAN #BANvsIND #ViratKohli𓃵

Aditya @Adityakrsaha About time we should start respecting Umesh Yadav the bowler in Test Cricket. It's not easy to always come in directly and perform when our main bowlers were injured. This was an excellent spell. About time we should start respecting Umesh Yadav the bowler in Test Cricket. It's not easy to always come in directly and perform when our main bowlers were injured. This was an excellent spell.

Raghu Prasad @MunjiRaghu @mufaddal_vohra Umesh Yadav is most underrated in Indian lineup by selectors and he need more opportunities @mufaddal_vohra Umesh Yadav is most underrated in Indian lineup by selectors and he need more opportunities

Pankil Sheth @PankilSheth19 Umesh Yadav should be the first bowler in the list in Asian conditions. Guy is too good Umesh Yadav should be the first bowler in the list in Asian conditions. Guy is too good

Akshat @AkshatOM10



#umeshyadav #INDvBAN #BANvIND People trolls him when he doesn't perform well in Limited Over Cricket but this Umesh Yadav have always shown up in Test cricket. Whenever the team needs him, he comes and delivers his best. Respect ++ People trolls him when he doesn't perform well in Limited Over Cricket but this Umesh Yadav have always shown up in Test cricket. Whenever the team needs him, he comes and delivers his best. Respect ++ #umeshyadav #INDvBAN #BANvIND https://t.co/e4SFIgYjvL

Avinash @imavinashvk



He’s such an underrated fast bowler in Asian conditions. Deserves more respect and recognition.



#BANvIND Umesh Yadav’s SR at Asia is better than Imran Khan and Wasim Akram and he’s only behind Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar.He’s such an underrated fast bowler in Asian conditions. Deserves more respect and recognition. Umesh Yadav’s SR at Asia is better than Imran Khan and Wasim Akram and he’s only behind Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar. He’s such an underrated fast bowler in Asian conditions. Deserves more respect and recognition. #BANvIND https://t.co/D8aBllNF9P

Gautam Chauhan🏏 @Gautamchauhan2 . #BANvIND #BANvsIND Umesh Yadav with that old ball in sub continent conditions is Umesh Yadav with that old ball in sub continent conditions is 🔥. #BANvIND #BANvsIND

Speaking of the game, Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. However, the batters failed to take their side to an imposing total.

With a gutsy 84-run knock, Mominul Haque proved to be the lone warrior for the hosts. Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin finished with four wickets each, while Jaydev Unadkat bagged two scalps.

"His stats are fabulous in Asian conditions" - Dinesh Karthik praises Umesh Yadav after his inspired spells against Bangladesh

Umesh Yadav has performed admirably in red-ball cricket, even in challenging Asian conditions. He did a fantastic job during the Test series opener against Bangladesh.

While he picked up just two wickets in the fixture, he made it difficult for the Bangladeshi batters with his tidy bowling. Umesh gave India a massive breakthrough, ending the 124-run partnership of the Bangladeshi openers in the second innings.

Speaking about Umesh's performance in the opening encounter of the Test series, Dinesh Karthik stated that the senior seamer was the best medium pacer in the second innings. He pointed out that the bowler's ability to reverse swing the ball makes him a threat even in batting-friendly conditions.

Karthik made these remarks while speaking to Cricbuzz after the first Test. He said:

"To be fair, he was the best medium pacer in this innings for sure. He created opportunities even with the second new ball. That’s what you expect from fast bowlers.

"He’s been around for a long time now and again he’ll know these conditions well. He’s been here since 2010, that’s 12 years of international cricket. So, he is one of the senior pros there.

"His stats are fabulous in Asian conditions or rather Indian conditions mainly because of his skill to reverse the ball. He generally gets the ball to outswing with the new ball and when the ball starts reversing, he becomes very venomous because he’s somebody who has ace speed."

KL Rahul and Co. secured a stunning 188-run victory in the first Test to go 1-0 up in the two-match series. A victory in the second contest would further bolster their chances of making it to the finals of the ongoing World Test Championship.

