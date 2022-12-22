"Was breathing fire today" - Twitterati react to Umesh Yadav's fantastic spell on Day 1 of 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh

Team India speedster Umesh Yadav starred with the ball on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh that got underway in Dhaka on Thursday, December 22.
Umesh was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the first innings, picking up four crucial wickets while conceding just 25 runs from his 15 overs. The right-arm fast bowler dismissed Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, and Taskin Ahmed as Bangladesh were bundled out for 227.
The pacer, who lifted India's pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, was lauded by many for his bowling exploits in the crucial tie. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:
Speaking of the game, Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. However, the batters failed to take their side to an imposing total.
With a gutsy 84-run knock, Mominul Haque proved to be the lone warrior for the hosts. Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin finished with four wickets each, while Jaydev Unadkat bagged two scalps.
"His stats are fabulous in Asian conditions" - Dinesh Karthik praises Umesh Yadav after his inspired spells against Bangladesh
Umesh Yadav has performed admirably in red-ball cricket, even in challenging Asian conditions. He did a fantastic job during the Test series opener against Bangladesh.
While he picked up just two wickets in the fixture, he made it difficult for the Bangladeshi batters with his tidy bowling. Umesh gave India a massive breakthrough, ending the 124-run partnership of the Bangladeshi openers in the second innings.
Speaking about Umesh's performance in the opening encounter of the Test series, Dinesh Karthik stated that the senior seamer was the best medium pacer in the second innings. He pointed out that the bowler's ability to reverse swing the ball makes him a threat even in batting-friendly conditions.
Karthik made these remarks while speaking to Cricbuzz after the first Test. He said:
"To be fair, he was the best medium pacer in this innings for sure. He created opportunities even with the second new ball. That’s what you expect from fast bowlers.
"He’s been around for a long time now and again he’ll know these conditions well. He’s been here since 2010, that’s 12 years of international cricket. So, he is one of the senior pros there.
"His stats are fabulous in Asian conditions or rather Indian conditions mainly because of his skill to reverse the ball. He generally gets the ball to outswing with the new ball and when the ball starts reversing, he becomes very venomous because he’s somebody who has ace speed."
KL Rahul and Co. secured a stunning 188-run victory in the first Test to go 1-0 up in the two-match series. A victory in the second contest would further bolster their chances of making it to the finals of the ongoing World Test Championship.