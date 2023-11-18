“Was tough for Shami to not play first half, but he was supporting Siraj and other bowlers” - Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma has admitted that it was tough for pacer Mohammed Shami to miss out on the team’s first four matches during the 2023 World Cup. He hailed the experienced fast bowler and revealed that Shami was helping Mohammed Siraj and other bowlers when he was not part of the playing XI.

India preferred Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur for their initial games in the 2023 World Cup. However, an injury to all-rounder Hardik Pandya during the league game against Bangladesh brought Shami into the picture. He has been exceptional ever since being drafted into the playing XI, claiming 23 wickets in six matches at an average of 9.13.

At a press conference ahead of the 2023 World Cup final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Rohit opened up on the decision to keep Shami out of the playing XI for India’s first four matches.

"It was tough for Shami to not play first half, but he was supporting Siraj and other bowlers. We had communication with him and he was working on the sidelines on his bowling,” he said.

The Indian captain went on to hail the performance of the bowlers, stating that they have been brilliant both while bowling first and defending totals.

"The bowlers have been brilliant for us in this tournament. When we started off, we were chasing in 4-5 games and restricting teams below 300 on Indian conditions was a great effort. It is not an easy job restricting batters in Indian conditions,” the 36-year-old said.

"In the second half of the tournament, when we were defending totals, we have done it quite clinically as well. All the three seamers what are their roles and what is expected of them," the opening batter added.

Expand Tweet

While Shami is the leading wicket-taker heading into the World Cup final, Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 18 wickets from 10 matches, Ravindra Jadeja 16 and Kuldeep Yadav 15.

“We have prepared for this day ever since I became the captain” - Rohit on India’s success in 2023 World Cup

Asked about India’s superb World Cup campaign so far, Rohit stated that it the fruit of planning the team has put in over the last two years. On a personal note, he admitted that playing in the World Cup final will be the “biggest occasion” for him.

"This is a huge occasion without a doubt. Whatever we have dreamt so far is here. This is the most challenging aspect for professional sportsmen as to how you keep such challenges out of your minds and keep your focus. This is the biggest moment in our careers and it is important to stay calm and composed. You don't get to play World Cup finals daily. I have grown up watching 50-over World Cups so for me it'll be the biggest occasion,” Rohit commented.

"We have prepared for this day ever since I became the captain. We had to identify players in the last 2 years, as per the formats. We had given role clarity and lots of discussions between the captain and coach. The importance of role clarity is huge for us reaching this platform. We have tried our best to keep the mindset and roles clear. So far so good, hopefully tomorrow as well,” the Indian skipper asserted.

The 36-year-old attributed role clarity given to players as one of the reasons behind India’s amazing success in the World Cup.

"We identified players for different players a couple of years back and gave them role clarity. Role clarity has played a major role for us getting here,” Rohit stated.

Expand Tweet

Apart from impressing as captain, Rohit has made a huge mark with the bat as well, smashing 550 runs in 10 innings at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 124.15.