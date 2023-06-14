"Was working on my batting" - Ravichandran Ashwin on his training in London during WTC 2023 final

Ravichandran Ashwin has stated that he worked on his batting in London after not being able to make the cut in India's playing XI for the recently concluded ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final against Australia at The Oval.

The veteran spinner suggested that he hasn't done much preparation for the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2023), as he was busy getting reading for the WTC 2023 final. Ashwin made these remarks during an interview with FanCode:

"For the TNPL, actually, not really (prepared). I prepared a little bit for the Test matches. But the five I was not playing, so I was working on my batting a little bit. I really do hope my experience can come in handy and take me through the game, initially, but once I get going, it will be fine. I have got a good side, so I genuinely think I can the best out of them."

The Ravichandran Ashwin-led Dindigul Dragons took on Ba11sy Trichy in their opening encounter of the TNPL 2023 at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Wednesday, June 14.

It was a one-sided affair as the Dragons completed an easy six-wicket win, successfully chasing down a 121-run target. Ashwin did a fine job with the ball, conceding just 26 runs from his full quota of four overs while picking up two wickets.

"We have got enough depth in the team" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Dindigul Dragons' squad for TNPL 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin further stated that the Dragons have a balanced squad this season, pointing out the presence of several experienced campaigners along with a few exciting new names.

Speaking about the squad, he added:

"They are very exciting (Shivam Singh and Suboth Bhati) and bring different facets to the one. One covers the death bowling for us, and the other one is a very experienced opener, he is playing for the Punjab Kings in the IPL as well. I think people are here to witness something special from him."

"However, I think our side is also made up of some experienced Tamil Nadu players like Varun (Chakravarthy), (Baba) Indrajith and P Sarvana Kumar. All in all, it may not look like your Sai Sudharsans, (Baba) Aparajiths, or whatever it is. But I think we have got enough depth in the team."

Ravichandran Ashwin and Co will next be seen in action when they face Siechem Madurai Panthers at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Sunday, June 18.

