Washington Sundar's enterprising cameo proved to make a difference of at least 10-20 runs in the first ODI between Team India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland.
Walking out to bat at No. 7, Sundar played some incredibly crisp shots and smashed 37 runs off just 16 balls to ensure India crossed the 300-run mark. The Men in Blue ended the innings on a mammoth 306/7.
Earlier, half-centuries from the top three of Shubman Gill (50), Shikhar Dhawan (72) and Shreyas Iyer (80) gave the Men in Blue a good platform. However, it was Sundar's knock that could prove to be a game-changing cameo.
Fans on Twitter hailed the Tamil Nadu all-rounder for finally showing what he is capable of, as he has been in and out of the team due to injuries.
The handle of Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings drew parallels between Sundar's strokeplay and that of Suryakumar Yadav, tweeting:
"Washington Sundar channelling his inner SKY today! 🤩🤩🤩"
Here are some of the reactions:
Washington Sundar's cameo helped India cash in at the backend
Team India got off to a solid start once again, thanks to the opening partnership of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill. The duo brought up their fourth-century stand in nine innings.
However, from 124/0, the Men in Blue slipped to 160/4 as Lockie Ferguson bowled a fantastic spell. Shreyas Iyer continued his dream touch in ODIs, notching up another half-century and getting some crucial support from Sanju Samson (36). Their 94-run stand gave Washington Sundar a platform to explode.
The all-rounder played some fabulous shots and manipulated the field really well. The Kiwis know that they have their work cut out as only once in the history of ODIs has a total in excess of 300 been chased at Eden Park.
India XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.
