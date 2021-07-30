IND vs ENG 2021: Hard to be missing out and going back: Washington Sundar

It was recently confirmed that Indian youngster Washington Sundar has been ruled out for the upcoming series against England after he took a blow to his finger in a practice match ahead of the series.

The news broke from the Indian camp, with three players being sent home from the tour. While Sundar sustained a fracture, fast bowler Avesh Khan also had a similar problem (fractured left thumb) during the warm-up match in Durham.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill was also ruled out due to a sustained developing stress reaction on his left lower leg (shin) during the World Test Championship final.

Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan played for Select XI County against the Indian side in Durham as the county apparently did not have enough players to field a playing eleven.

Despite being able to complete the match, Sundar has been ruled out because of the blooming all-rounder's inability to bowl due to the injury to his bowling arm. He took to his Twitter handle to express his disappointment on missing out on the series.

Hard to be missing out and going back.

Hard to be missing out and going back.

A big thank you for all your good wishes for my recovery!

The BCCI confirmed that Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav, who were on duty for India's white-ball series against Sri Lanka, as replacements for the upcoming England tour.

Washington Sundar has the potential to become a middle-order batsman in India's Test set-up

Washington Sundar in action during the 4th Test at Gabba between Australia and India

In his brief stint with the Indian Test set-up, Washington Sundar has been impressive with the bat. Having played four Test matches, the young all-rounder has a healthy average of 66.25.

Sundar has also scored three half-centuries already and agonizingly missed out on his maiden Test century. He was stranded at the other end while batting during the fourth Test between India and England in March.

While the sample size might be small, the youngster has not only shown enough promise but that he also has a calm head on his shoulders. That maturity alongside a solid technique has been a huge plus for the Indian side.

Sundar has shown he can hold his own against some of the best bowling attacks in the world and there is little doubt that he will be a big miss for the upcoming England tour.

