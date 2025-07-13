Washington Sundar knocks over Joe Root for 40 to deliver crucial breakthrough on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

Team India's spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar got the crucial wicket of Joe Root on Sunday. He knocked over the star batter for 40 on day four of the third Test against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The right-handed batter got slightly funky and paid the price for it as Sundar's delivery knocked over the leg stump.
The dismissal occurred in the 43rd over of the innings as the off-spinner came on for his third as Root attempted a sweep shot and missed the ball completely. The former England captain turned around only to see the leg stump out of the ground and put his head down in despair.
Watch the dismissal in the video below:
The wicket ensured that the partnership between Root and Stokes ended at 67 as they dragged the home side's lead past 150. Sundar went on to strike in his next over as well, removing the in-form keeper-batter Jamie Smith for a single-figure score.
Root's will now have to wait until the next Test before potentially going past Rahul Dravid's (13288) and Jacques Kallis' (13289) tally for most runs in the format.
Washington Sundar gets Ben Stokes after Joe Root and Jamie Smith as Team India close in
With Stokes at the crease, the onus was on the England skipper to lead their side to set a competitive target for the opposition. However, Sundar returned after tea to castle the star cricketer, and the captain had to depart for 33 off 96 deliveries. Brydon Carse also perished cheaply as Jasprit Bumrah did it with a brilliant yorker at the base of the stumps.
With the pitch playing tricks, especially with the new ball, producing an awkward bounce and the hosts' lead above 150, it will likely be a challenging task for the tourists. With India and England's score matching after their first innings, the latter couldn't get a lead despite amassing 387.
The series is currently locked at 1-1.
