"Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur came out of syllabus" - Twitterati hails duo for record 7th-wicket partnership

All-rounders Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur put on a stunning 123-run stand for the seventh wicket for India on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test at the Gabba. The unexpected rearguard action helped Team India score 336 runs and concede only a 33-run first-innings deficit.
Putting up the highest partnership for Team India for the seventh wicket at the Gabba, Shardul Thakur's 64 and Washington Sundar's 62 ensured the visitors yet again showed incredible grit and character in the face of adversity.
Twitter erupts after Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur's record stand pegs back Australia
Fans on Twitter went berserk about the fabulous partnership between Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, applauding the duo for their impressive innings.
Team India resumed the third day on 62-2, trailing by 307 runs. Most of the batsmen got off to good starts but couldn't quite make them count, and the visitors were in all sorts of trouble at 186-6.
It was at this moment when Shardul Thakur joined Washington Sundar at the crease, with the visitors trailing by a whopping 183 runs. With two men playing their first Test innings, Australia fancied their chances of a significant first-innings lead.
However, the duo of Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar took their time to settle in before mixing resolute defence with cautious aggression to chip away at the Australian first innings.
While Washington Sundar was the more watchful of the two, Shardul Thakur looked to play a few shots and unsettle the Australian bowlers, reaching his maiden Test fifty with a six off Nathan Lyon.
After Washington Sundar also brought up his fifty, Shardul Thakur was finally undone by Pat Cummins to end a resolute stand.
The 27-year-old bowled a full delivery and got it to breach Shardul Thakur's defences, with the batsman going for an extravagant drive down the ground.
Washington Sundar fell to Mitchell Starc but not before registering the highest score by a visiting number seven debutant in a Test match in Australia. Mohammed Siraj played a brief cameo before the Indian innings finally drew to a close as the last four partnerships yielded an impressive 150 runs.
Australia closed Day-3 at 21 without loss to set up a thrilling finale.Published 17 Jan 2021, 13:34 IST