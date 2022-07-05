"Passing on the baby sitting duties to nail yorkers"- Washington Sundar shares adorable pictures with T Natarajan's daughter

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar took to his social media accounts earlier today (Tuesday) to share a few lovely pictures with T Natarajan's daughter, Hanvika.

Washington Sundar, in the caption of his post, suggested that T Natarajan had handed him the babysitting duties of his little one to bowl toe-crushing yorkers.

It is worth mentioning that the two players shared the dressing room in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) while playing for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Furthermore, both Sundar and Natarajan have played a number of domestic seasons together for their state, Tamil Nadu. The two cricket stars share a great camaraderie both on and off the field.

Washington Sundar posted on Instagram:

"@natarajan_jayaprakash passing on the baby sitting duties to nail yorkers."

Sundar and Natarajan made their Test debuts together in Brisbane, Australia in the deciding Test of the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Both cricketers played a major role in India's momentous victory against the hosts at the Gabba.

Washington Sundar roped in by Lancashire Cricket for ongoing County Championship 2022

The 22-year-old all-rounder is set to represent Lancashire in their upcoming County Championship 2022 games. The talented youngster will also ply trade for the side in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Sundar's cricketing career has been marred by a number of injuries. He was last seen in action during IPL 2022. However, he struggled with persistent issues in the season and was able to feature in just nine games for his franchise.

He wasn't able to make a significant impact in the latest edition of the cash-rich league and finished with 101 runs and six wickets. He last played for the national team in February 2022 and wasn't a part of India's squad for the Ireland and England tours.

The crafty spinner will be hoping to regain full fitness as he aims to make the cut for the impending T20 World Cup 2022, scheduled to be played in Australia from October.

