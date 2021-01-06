Wasim Jaffer asks Rishabh Pant to decode hilarious tweet on how to get David Warner out

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has another coded message for the Indian team before the third Test. This time, it is a hilarious advice on how to get Australian opener David Warner out.

Wasim Jaffer tagged four pictures in a cryptic tweet addressed to wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

The first photo is simply of a man singing. Then, in a witty dig at Warner and his penchant for Tik Tok videos, Jaffer put a photo from a Telugu song, 'ButtaBomma'. David Warner had made a short dance video with his wife and daughter on the same song last year.

The third photo is of a batsman getting stumped. And the final picture is a bull which was also a nickname of Warner before the sandpaper saga because of his intimidating attitude on the field.

Wasim Jaffer is apparently asking Pant to sing the Telgue song behind the stumps when David Warner is batting. He feels Warner will 'dance' down the tracks and will get stumped in the process.

Why is David Warner's inclusion in the third Test a tricky business for Australia?

The hurried inclusion of David Warner might backfire on the Aussies in the third Test

David Warner injured his groin during the ODI series against India. He hasn't fully recovered yet but the Aussie camp have hurriedly included him in the squad. The Australian management is apparently seeing Warner as the silver bullet for their shaky top-order.

However, some experts in the cricket fraternity feel that this is a welcome sign for India. A groin injury precludes a batsman to play front-foot shots effectively. This will make it relatively easier for both pacers and spinners to exploit his weakness by making him play forward on the ball.

The injury will also hinder Warner's running between the wickets and fielding, besides imperiling an exacerbated strain.

Tim Paine has all-but confirmed opener David Warner will play in the third Test and hinted his inclusion might not be the only change to the team's starting XI, reports @ARamseyCricket #AUSvIND https://t.co/55pTDQ58bN pic.twitter.com/SJW4VidNy9 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 6, 2021

Nevertheless, David Warner is almost certain to take the plunge at the top of the order alongside Will Pucovski in Sydney on Thursday. The SCG has been a brilliant hunting ground for the southpaw. In eight first-class matches here, he has made 732 runs at an average of 66.55, including four hundreds.

Will David Warner will come good to anchor the sinking Australian ship? Or will the hurried decision backfire on the Aussies? Only time will tell.