Wasim Jaffer hails Mohammed Shami for brilliant spell in Raipur ODI: “He got what he deserved”

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer stated that experienced pacer Mohammed Shami was unlucky in the last few games as he was not getting rewards for his efforts. He was thus pleased to see the bowler’s hard work bearing fruit in the second ODI in Raipur.

Shami was the Player of the Match in the second one-dayer against New Zealand on Saturday, January 21 for his figures of 3/18 in six overs. After India won the toss and decided to field first, the Men in Blue bundled out the Kiwis for 108 in 34.3 overs. The hosts then gunned down the target in 20.1 overs, with eight wickets in hand.

Hailing the Indian bowling effort, Jaffer reserved special praise for Shami. While reviewing the Raipur ODI on ESPNcricinfo, the former cricketer said:

“I thought they (Mohammed Siraj and Shami) bowled that corridor length which you bowl in a Test match. They bowled that consistently. Shami bowled the length that he usually bowls. He was a little bit unlucky in the last few games. He beat the bat far too many times. But today, I thought he got what he deserved to get.

“He bowled really well, complemented by Siraj and even Hardik (Pandya), with those couple of wickets. I thought India bowled really well.”

Jaffer added that he expected a better fight from New Zealand after the manner in which he came back in Hyderabad. Terming the Kiwi batters as tentative, he elaborated:

“Surprising to see New Zealand fizzle out like that. It was a pretty good pitch, although it wasn’t a high-scoring one. The tentativeness in New Zealand’s batters probably made India look a lot better, but Siraj and Shami, especially, bowled very well. India really outplayed them with another fine performance.”

While Shami claimed a three-fer in the second ODI, Pandya and Washington Sundar picked up two wickets apiece. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur helped themselves to one wicket each.

“Being ODI No. 1 will be a great boost” - Wasim Jaffer on why third one-dayer is significant for India

While have already won the series 2-0, a victory in the final match will see them move to the top of the ICC ODI rankings. Speaking about the importance of the next game for the Men in Blue, Jaffer said:

“Winning that (3rd) ODI will make them the world No.1 side in the format. Lots to look forward to for them. They are T20 World No.1, being ODI No. 1 will be a great boost.”

India are currently third in the one-day rankings, after England and New Zealand. The third one-dayer will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on January 24.

