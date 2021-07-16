Wasim Jaffer hilariously suggests ICC to put India and Pakistan in the same T20 World Cup group

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has always been in the news for his funny tweets. He came up with another masterpiece just a few hours before the announcement of the ICC T20 World Cup groups. Jaffer hinted that the ICC would be under great pressure to put India and Pakistan in the same group.

India versus Pakistan games are always high-octane encounters. There is tremendous pressure on the players of both teams to be at their best. For the fans, it's a treat to watch the two rival sides compete and the atmosphere of the game is completely different from any other. These matches also benefit the ICC as the revenue generated from them is enormous.

However, recently the standard of these games have dropped. Pakistan are not the team they used to be and barring the ICC Champions trophy in 2017, they have struggled to beat India in an ICC tournament. Despite this, the hype for India versus Pakistan matches remains unreal.

ICC to announce T20 World Cup groups at 3:30PM IST

Fans are desperately waiting to see the groups for the ICC T20 World Cup. Star Sports will be telecasting the group draw at 3:30PM. It will be interesting to see if India and Pakistan are in the same group or not. But in either case, we can expect the fans to have plenty to say on the draw.

T20 is a very competitive format and no team can be taken lightly. With the emergence of teams like Afghanistan, it becomes even more exciting to see who is going to face whom. However, as Wasim Jaffer hinted an India versus Pakistan match seems very much on the cards.

It doesn't get much better than a battle between T20I titans Mitchell Starc and Andre Russell 🍿#WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/IFcleM5Old — ICC (@ICC) July 16, 2021

Wasim Jaffer has recently been appointed as the head coach of Odisha's senior team for the upcoming domestic season. He has previously worked as a batting coach for the Punjab side in the IPL. However, Punjab is yet to win an IPL and has even failed to make it to the playoffs in the last few seasons.

Barring his cricketing roles, Jaffer has also been very active on Twitter. He has become one of the Twitter sensations due to his brilliant sense of humor. He can often be seen posting memes which attract a lot of attention from both experts and fans.

Edited by Diptanil Roy