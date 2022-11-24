Wasim Jaffer packs his Indian XI with all-rounders, leaves out Sanju Samson

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has predicted the playing XI for the Men in Blue ahead of their first ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park on Friday. Jaffer has preferred to play bowlers who can bat so that the depth in the batting department can increase.

The top four is pretty much settled with captain Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant. At No. 5, Wasim Jaffer has picked the in-form Suryakumar Yadav. SKY hasn't done great in ODIs of late, but his T20I form is probably too good for Jaffer to leave him out.

The former cricketer took to Twitter to reveal his playing XI. Here's what the initial part of his tweet read:

"My XI for 1st ODI: Dhawan (C) Gill Iyer Pant (VC/WK) SKY Hooda Washi Shardul Chahar Arsh Umran"

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14



Dhawan (C)

Gill

Iyer

Pant (VC/WK)

SKY

Hooda

Washi

Shardul

Chahar

Arsh

Umran



No wrist spinners cos Eden Park has small boundaries. Backing Sundar & Hooda vs 4 NZ lefties. Bat deep with Chahar @ 9. ODIs at Eden park often decided by lower order camoes. My XI for 1st ODI:Dhawan (C)GillIyerPant (VC/WK)SKYHoodaWashiShardulChaharArshUmranNo wrist spinners cos Eden Park has small boundaries. Backing Sundar & Hooda vs 4 NZ lefties. Bat deep with Chahar @ 9. ODIs at Eden park often decided by lower order camoes. #NZvIND My XI for 1st ODI:Dhawan (C)GillIyerPant (VC/WK)SKYHoodaWashiShardulChaharArshUmranNo wrist spinners cos Eden Park has small boundaries. Backing Sundar & Hooda vs 4 NZ lefties. Bat deep with Chahar @ 9. ODIs at Eden park often decided by lower order camoes. #NZvIND

Wasim Jaffer explains his bowling options for India

Wasim Jaffer then slotted in Deepak Hooda ahead of Sanju Samson, who has been doing well at the No. 6 position of late in ODIs. The former cricketer wants both Hooda and Washington Sundar to trouble the four left-handers in the New Zealand ranks with their off-spin.

Rather than going for wrist-spinners, Jaffer picked the pace attack of Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik and two seam-bowling all-rounders in Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur. He feels their batting will be crucial in what promises to be a high-scoring encounter.

On this, Jaffer further wrote:

"No wrist spinners cos Eden Park has small boundaries. Backing Sundar & Hooda vs 4 NZ lefties. Bat deep with Chahar @ 9. ODIs at Eden park often decided by lower order camoes. #NZvIND"

Squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

Poll : 0 votes